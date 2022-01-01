Vaishno Devi Stampede Updates: 12 Pilgrims Dead, 3-member Panel To Submit Report

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer said the bodies of four victims of the stampede were dispatched to their native places, while the process to send the rest of the bodies was in progress.

Langer, along with Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh, visited Katra the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine to take stock of the situation.

Langer and Singh are part of a high-level committee formed under instructions of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha and headed by the principal secretary (home) to inquire into the stampede at the shrine.