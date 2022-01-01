Last Updated:

Vaishno Devi Stampede Updates: 12 Pilgrims Dead, 3-member Panel To Submit Report

At least 12 pilgrims lost their lives, and several were injured in a stampede, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, J&K. Rescue ops underway

Vaishno Devi

22:15 IST, January 1st 2022
Registration for Vaishno Devi unavailable for tomorrow

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Shrine: Online Yatra Registration for tomorrow unavailable as Online Portal shows booking “not available" 

 

21:08 IST, January 1st 2022
Vaishno Devi Shrine board issues statement

Stampede at Vaisho Devi happened because of "scuffle between two groups", the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said in a statement. Only 35,000 pilgrims allowed to proceed for yatra between Dec 31 and Jan 1 against capacity of 50,000, it added.

19:41 IST, January 1st 2022
Three-member panel to submit its report on Vaishno Devi stampede within a week

The three-member panel set up to probe the stampede at the famous Vaishno Devi shrine has been asked to submit its report to the Jammu and Kashmir government within a week, according to an official order issued on Saturday. The committee headed by the principal secretary (home) was constituted by the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha following the stampede at the shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district in the early hours of Saturday that left 12 pilgrims dead and over a dozen others injured. 
 

 

19:13 IST, January 1st 2022
Eyewitness Recall Tragic Incident

In a tragic incident, 16 individuals lost their lives and 20 got injured in a stampede in Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. As authorities gained control and managed the situation on the ground, the Yatra has been resumed afterwards. Republic Media Network spoke with the injured individuals who have witnessed the stampede while coming downhill after paying their obeisances at the temple.

Read full story HERE

16:59 IST, January 1st 2022
Union Minister Jitendra Singh inspects Vaishno Devi Bhawan stampede site

Union Minister Jitendra Singh inspects Vaishno Devi Bhawan stampede site with DGP Dilbag Singh in Katra. "We'll now hold discussions in Katra with the Vaishno Devi trust officials. We have to limit the number of devotees going for the yatra & ask them to cooperate," he says.

16:16 IST, January 1st 2022
J&K LG raises Vaishno Devi stampede with PM Modi

J&K LG Manoj Sinha speaks to Republic, says "12 devotees dead, 16 admitted in hospital, 9 discharged.  Few are in ventilation but the doctor is saying they will be fine soon. After investigation, we can talk further. Had a word with PM Modi on the rescue operation."

16:02 IST, January 1st 2022
Death toll in Vaishno Devi Stampede rises to 16

 

15:36 IST, January 1st 2022
First response of the member of inquiry committee

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer said the bodies of four victims of the stampede were dispatched to their native places, while the process to send the rest of the bodies was in progress. 

Langer, along with Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh, visited Katra the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine  to take stock of the situation.

Langer and Singh are part of a high-level committee formed under instructions of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha and headed by the principal secretary (home) to inquire into the stampede at the shrine.

15:34 IST, January 1st 2022
Pilgrimage going on smoothly, COVID protocol followed: Officials

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage is going on smoothly with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), including COVID-19 guidelines, despite a stampede that claimed 12 lives and left over a dozen injured, a senior government official said on Saturday.

12:05 IST, January 1st 2022
Vaishno Devi stampede LIVE Updates: MoS PMO Jitendra Singh arrives at Katra

 

12:04 IST, January 1st 2022
Vaishno Devi stampede LIVE Updates: Dr JP Singh speaks to Republic

Dr. JP Singh - Doctor at Narayana Super Speciality Hospital who treated injured, spoke to Republic TV on the incident. He said, "Unfortunate incident, first information of casualty came at 2:30 AM. Entire consultant team of emergency was ready to see patients. 16 injured patients were received and 6 are discharged. Luckily,  CT scans are normal. Rest of the injured patients too will be discharged soon".

10:46 IST, January 1st 2022
Vaishno Devi stampede LIVE Updates: Temple shrine board issues statement

At around 2:15 am, an unfortunate stampede happened near gate no. 3 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Rescue & evacuation operations were immediately launched by the Shrine Board authorities, District Admin & Police: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. 12 pilgrims lost their lives & 15 pilgrims got injured in the incident: Temple board

10:43 IST, January 1st 2022
Vaishno Devi stampede LIVE Updates: 4 pilgrims discharged from hospital

Four of the 15 pilgrims who suffered injuries in a stampede at Shri Vaishno Devi Shrine have been discharged from the hospital after treatment, officials said on Saturday. The treatment of 11 others is underway. 

09:58 IST, January 1st 2022
Vaishno Devi stampede LIVE Updates: J&K leaders question mismanagement

 

09:58 IST, January 1st 2022
Vaishno Devi stampede LIVE Updates: VP & other politicians convey condolences

 

09:17 IST, January 1st 2022
Vaishno Devi stampede LIVE Updates: High-level probe ordered

Spoke to Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. Briefed him about the incident. A high-level inquiry has been ordered into today's stampede. The Inquiry Committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members: J&K L-G

09:17 IST, January 1st 2022
Vaishno Devi stampede LIVE Updates: Ex-gratia announced

Ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to stampede and Rs.2 lakh to injured. Shrine board to bear the cost of treatment of injured: Office of L-G J&K

09:17 IST, January 1st 2022
Vaishno Devi stampede LIVE Updates: Helpline numbers issued

 

09:17 IST, January 1st 2022
Vaishno Devi stampede LIVE Updates: Opposition leaders pay condolences to deceased

 

09:17 IST, January 1st 2022
Vaishno Devi stampede LIVE Updates: Union MoS Jitendra Singh enroute to Katra

 

09:17 IST, January 1st 2022
Vaishno Devi stampede LIVE Updates: Union Ministers & CMs express sorrow

 

09:17 IST, January 1st 2022
Vaishno Devi stampede LIVE Updates: President & PM Modi express sorrow

 

09:17 IST, January 1st 2022
Vaishno Devi stampede LIVE Updates: 12 killed, 13 injured in stamped

In an unfortunate incident reported on New Year's eve, at least 12 pilgrims lost their lives, and several were injured in a stampede, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir. The stampede occurred shortly after midnight and the injured persons were rushed to the hospital, officials said on Saturday. 

Hospital and police sources had earlier said at least 20 people were injured in the stampede and were taken to hospitals, including Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality hospital, and the condition of some of the injured was stated to be “serious”. 

Talking about the death toll, Dr. Gopal Dutt, Block Medical Officer, Community Health Centre had earlier informed that 6 pilgrims have died. However, 12 bodies were recovered by morning, he said. "Six dead in the stampede at  Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, the exact number not there yet. Their post mortem will be done. Injured being taken to Naraina hospital, the total number of injured not confirmed either." Rescue operations are still underway. The yatra which was briefly halted has now resumed.

