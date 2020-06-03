Vande Bharat Mission: Air India's 7th Flight Leaves From Moscow To Bring Home 143 Citizens

As a part of the 'Vande Bharat' Mission, Air India's 7th evacuation flight from Moscow took off on Wednesday morning for Gaya, Bihar. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Embassy in Moscow stated that the flight departed at 03:12 in the morning with 143 passengers on board.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri revealed that since May 6, over 57,000 stranded citizens have returned to India under the government's 'Vande Bharat Mission'. Taking to Twitter, Puri mentioned that on Tuesday around 2,865 Indians returned to the country from other countries including Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lagos, Dammam, Muscat, Moscow, Bishkek, and Jeddah.

More than 57,000 citizens have returned to India on flights being operated under Mission Vande Bharat since 6th May 2020.



In a major relief for Indians stranded abroad, the Centre had announced that their travel will be arranged via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. The first phase of the mission was set for 7 days starting from May 7 to rescue stranded Indians from over 11 countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Maldives, Singapore, and the US.

In the second phase of the mission, the Indian government had said to bring back stranded Indians from around 31 countries from May 16 to 22. However, the government extended the date for the second phase till June 13.

More countries have been added in the second phase including Finland, South Korea, Belgium, New Zealand, Netherlands, Kenya, Mauritius, Spain, Myanmar, Maldives, Egypt, and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the Embassy has already begun planning for the third phase of the 'Vande Bharat Mission' which will commence from June 15 in the US.

