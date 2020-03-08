Varanasi School Comes Up With ‘karo Na’ List To Raise Awareness On Coronavirus

A private school in Varanasi came up with an innovative method to raise awareness about the novel Coronavirus and ways to prevent a possible infection. The school has named it as ‘karo na’ list to educate them on do's and don’t to the prevent the threat of the deadly virus.

The school also organises a ‘corona class’ for students to provide information on COVID-19 and precautionary measures to escape infection. During the ‘corona class’, students are being told about the symptoms of the virus infection and what not to do until the threat remains.

As per the ‘karo na’ list, the students have been asked not to shake hands or touch each other. They have also been asked not to share the lunch box or towels and handkerchiefs. Since Varanasi attracts a large number of tourists for being a spiritual destination, the school thought it was necessary to take concrete measures to create awareness among locals. They decided to educate the children about the epidemic so that they can convey it to their parents.

Rising death toll

The Coronavirus epidemic has become a major concern around the world as the more than 100,000 cases have been confirmed globally. The worst affected countries are China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy with around 3,500 deaths due to COVID-19.

According to the latest report, 27 new deaths in China due to Coronavirus infections have been confirmed, taking the total death toll because of the deadly virus to nearly 3,100. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, other countries, including the United States, Iran, Italy, and South Korea, have also reported deaths related to COVID-19.

The growing threat of the deadly virus has forced the Italian government to put 16 million people of northern Italy, including Lombardy region and 14 other provinces, under lockdown. Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in the state as the nationwide death toll rose to 19.

(With agency inputs)