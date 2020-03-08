Delhi Gurudwara Committee To Distribute Masks Free Of Cost Amid Coronavirus Scare

In an attempt to stop the further spread of the novel coronavirus in the Capital, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will distribute protective masks free of cost as a precautionary measure. The masks will be distributed through gurudwaras in the city managed by the DSGMC, informed the chairman Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday.

Around 10,000 masks will be first distributed in the national capital as a preventive method, Sirsa said. He further added that the committee decided to distribute these free masks as there is a rising demand for masks and most of the people are unable to get the masks due to its prices.

Sirsa also said that all the gurudwaras have been asked to take proactive steps to regularly clean and sanitize their premises to prevent any respiratory illnesses. Frequent handwashing with soap will be promoted by the DSGMC among the visitors of gurudwaras, Sirsa added.

Coronavirus spread in New Delhi

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that the capital has reported three more positive cases of the novel Coronavirus and one suspected case. The total number of positive cases reported in the region has now touched 19. In a press briefing, CM Kejriwal informed that the first patient came in contact with 105 people, while the second patient came in contact with 168 people and the third patient came in contact with 64 people. All these people have been quarantined and their blood samples were taken for examination.

The briefing headed by the Delhi Chief Minister also discussed various precautionary measures taken by the government to combat the deadly virus spread in the capital. He said that Delhi is ready to tackle the situation and will start spreading awareness about COVID-19 through various advertisements. Kejriwal further added that the task force meeting was held on Coronavirus and they have isolated all the people who have come in contact with the positive cases.

(with inputs from PTI)