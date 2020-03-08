South America Reports First Death From Coronavirus As Global Death Toll Crosses 3,600

On March 8, South America reported its first death with a person dying in Argentina. According to the Argentinian Health Ministry, a patient diagnosed with coronavirus died in Argentina on March 7. COVID-19, the deadly viral outbreak which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 has now spread to 103 countries and territories. According to reports, coronavirus has now infected over 106,482 and killed nearly 3,600 people with a majority in mainland China.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old Paraguayan who arrived from Ecuador is the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Paraguay, the country's health minister said March 7. Neighbouring Colombia reportedly confirmed its first case of coronavirus on March 6. The patient, age 19, had visited Milan, Italy, the Health Ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter. She sought medical care after presenting symptoms of the virus, the ministry added, without providing further details. Peru confirmed five new cases of the new coronavirus contagion on March 7, raising the official count to six after announcing the first confirmed case on March 6.

Worse Hit Nations

China: As for now, China has the highest numbers of infected cases with figures passing 80,000. The viral outbreak has claimed over 3,097 lives and infected nearly 80,701 people across the nation.

South Korea: The Korean nation has the second-highest numbers of cases. According to reports, there were 50 deaths and 7,313 infections reported.

Italy: Italy has become the hub of Coronavirus cases in Europe with the number of infected cases rising beyond 5,883. Meanwhile, the nation has reported 233 deaths until now.

Iran: Iran witnessed a sharp surge in cases with numbers of infected cases rising to 5,823 and number of deaths touching 145.

First cases

The Maldives has confirmed its first two cases of deadly coronavirus outbreak on March 7 and placed two of its islands under effective quarantine, as authorities conducted further tests to contain the spread of the disease. As per the reports, the two infected people are expected to have caught the disease from an Italian tourist who had returned to Italy and tested positive there.

Bulgaria confirmed its first two cases on March 8. The national coronavirus task force confirmed that a 27-year-old man from the northern town of Pleven and a 75-year-old woman from the central town of Gabrovo had tested positive for the virus.

