Venkaiah Naidu Upset Over YSR Congress MP's 'dysfunctional' Remark Against VP Chair

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed anguish when a Member of Parliament questioned his non-partisan approach, but he assured that he would not be cowed down by attempts to make the chair dysfunctional.

YSR Congress MP Vijai Sai Reddy sought to raise certain remarks made by a TDP member a few days ago and demanded action. Without naming anyone or pointing to the remarks, Reddy raised the issue through a point of order. He said objectionable parts should be expunged from the records.

Naidu said this was not a point of order issue and the member should write to him. He promised to examine the record and expunge anything that is found objectionable. however, The YSR Congress MP was not satisfied and continued to speak despite his mike being turned off and the Chair orders that nothing would go on record.

After this, VP Naidu responded by saying, "You are saying the chairman is biased." Later, he also said, "really sad today, never has it happened before," he said.

VP Naidu's January speech in Parliament

Meanwhile, On January 29, VP Naidu had addressed the Joint session of Parliament at the beginning of the 2021 Budget Session. During his speech, the Vice President said that this Parliament meeting which is being held amid the COVID-19 crisis has great significance because it marks the beginning of a new era and a new decade. Stating that India will be entering its 75th year of Independence, Venkaiah Naidu said that whenever India has remained united, it has always been able to achieve seemingly unattainable goals. Vice President Naidu said, "Solidarity and Mahatama Gandhi's inspiration has given us freedom from 100 years of colonial rule. The unity and dedication of India have always enabled the country to overcome multiple adversities. Our country has faced many crises with fortitude." He had further said, "When we think of the preceding year, we are reminded of the twin challenges that faced us. We have the responsibility to save citizens' lives and also protect the country's economy."

(With Agency Inputs)