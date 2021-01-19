Venkaiah Naidu Congratulates Team India For Historic Win, Hails 'never-say-die' Attitude

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Team India for their amazing Test victory in Australia today. VP Naidu hailed India's "steely determination" and "never-say-die" attitude as the Men in Blue made history by winning the final Test match in Brisbane and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third time in a row.

Heartiest congratulations to Indian cricket team for the splendid victory in Brisbane Test & for retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy. You have created history today. Your steely determination and never-say-die attitude has made the whole nation proud. Well done! #TeamIndia — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 19, 2021

Read: IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Aussie Fans Called Out For 2019 'No Steve Smith, David Warner' Retort

India-Australia Test series brief

India breached the Gabba fortress today as it defeated Australia in its strongest ground, where the Kangaroos had not lost a single Test match in more than 30 years. India started the series on a low as it was bowled out for its lowest ever Test score of just 36 runs in Adelaide, which was also Virat Kohli's only match before he left for India on paternity leave. Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane took charge of the Boxing day Test and brought India back to the series by winning the match with 8 wickets in hand on the final day. Rahane also scored a fantastic century in the match.

The series was levelled at 1-1 as India and Australia reached Sydney for the third Test. The match was not going in India's favour as the team suffered several injuries knocking some of its key players out. As Australia was looking to seal a win at the MCG, Hanuma Vihari and R. Ashwin refused to give their wickets away on the final day of the match and helped India draw the game.

Read: India Vs Australia 4th Test: Fans Laud Rahul Dravid For Developing India's Bench Strength

Both teams reached Brisbane, which held the series decider from Jan 15-19 at The Gabba, Australia's fortress as they call it. However, India with Ashwin, Jadeja, Bumrah down, brought in two debutants and Shradul Thakur for the final showdown. With all expectations on Australia, India never gave up and continued to put up a solid fight to win the series 2-1. India lost the toss and Australia decided to bat first.

Read: Shastri, Rahane Open Up On India's 'toughest Tour Ever'; Look Back At Historic Gabba Win

The Kangaroos put up 369 on the board before being bowled out by India. When India came in to bat, it lost Shubhman Gill early, but contributions from all other batsmen, including half-centuries Sundar and Thakur, helped the team make 336. India then restricted Australia for 294 in the second innings with series debutant Mohammed Siraj taking a five-wicket haul. India came in to bat in the second innings and lost Rohit Sharma early for just 7 runs. Gill, however, stayed with Pujara to make an amazing 91. After skipper Rahane got out for 24, Pant was sent in to finish the game, which is what he did with his blistering knock of 89 not-out.

Read: India Vs Australia: Fans Compare Historic Gabba Win To World Cup 2011, Remember MS Dhoni



Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.