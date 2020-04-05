VHP Starts Community Service, Donates Sanitizers, Distributes Food Packets

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) secretary-general Milind Parande on Saturday stated that owing to their pan-India presence, the organization has managed to distribute seven lakh food packets to the needy till April 2, serving one lakh families on the process.

READ: Nashik's Sex Workers Face Financial Crisis Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Seek Govt Aid

VHP takes up community service

ANI quoted him saying, "Since March 26, VHP has started helpline facility in every state of the country. In many states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab, this arrangement has also been done up to the district level. Due to the nationwide necessary lockdown, the economically weaker sections of society are facing difficulties. As per the information received till April 2, VHP has distributed seven lakh food packets to people and separately served dry food to more than one lakh families," he added.

READ: P Chidambaram Welcomes ICMR's 'rapid Antibody Tests' Advice To Government On Coronavirus

"At over 2,500 places across the country, these service activities are going on with the observance of government guidelines such as social distancing. Various relief works such as arrangements of milk for children, food for security personnel and sanitation workers engaged in duty, potable water for them and daily food supply for all patients in many hospitals in many cities are going on in association with many temples, gurdwaras, Derasar (Jain Temples) and other social and religious organisations," Parande added.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Adds Cool 'light Out' Effect To '9 Min' Covid Art

Parande went on to state that more than 15,000 VHP workers are engaged in this service work with preventive materials like safety masks and sanitizers have also been distributed to more than 40,000 people.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 3,374 on Sunday while the death toll rose to 77, according to Union Health Ministry data.

READ: 106-year-old Becomes Oldest Survivor Of Coronavirus In Iran