Chandrababu Naidu Leads TDP Delegation To AP Guv, Claims Undemocratic Sessions Proceeding

A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) delegation led by the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The reason for this meeting was to submit a memorandum to the Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, calling out the irregularities in the legislative assembly and the council in the state. TDP leader in the legislative council, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu also attended the meet.

Andhra Pradesh: TDP (Telugu Desam Party) delegation led by party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, today in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/ApDcyV4fMK — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

'Undemocratic and unprecedented'

As per media reports, the reason by a TDP delegation forwarded a memorandum to the Governor was the way in which the current assembly session was carried out. It stated that the Special Session announced by the government in AP was conducted in an 'unprecedented and undemocratic' manner. Reportedly, the delegation also suggested that the Speaker of the assembly degraded the platform's sanctity.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy hints at abolishing State Legislative Council

With the three-capital plan making a huge controversy in the state of Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was disappointed with the developments of the chairman's decision to refer the bills pertaining to the new law to a select committee. Following this development, CM Reddy hinted at abolishing the upper house of the state legislature and asked the state assembly to decide whether to continue such a House by spending huge public money.

The Assembly may decide the fate of the Council on January 27, when the Assembly will meet again. Speaker T. Seetharam agreed to the Chief Minister's suggestion for a day-long discussion on the issue. The ruling YSR Congress party's current move on abolition has come after the Council Chairman Mohammed Ahmed Shariff accepted the opposition Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) demand to refer the two Bills to a select committee.

Furious over chairman's decision

During the discussion, Minister for Finance and Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath had opined of a conspiracy against the Bills. He said, "There has been a conspiracy in the way the two bills; Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act (Repeal) Bill, have been referred to the select committee on Wednesday by the Legislative Council Chairman."

