Every Day We Used To Consult One Another...: VP Naidu Remembers His Friend Arun Jaitley

Remembering late BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his birthday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that Jaitley has made a large impression on all of us. He also mentioned that the country is missing the former Union minister as an enlightened debate on issues faced by the nation is the need of the hour. Naidu was speaking at the launch of a book on later BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

"Every day we used to consult each other. Sometimes we used to agree and sometimes we used to disagree. Still, I can't believe Arun is no more. It's been one year that he is not with us anymore. Sometimes I feel I'll talk to him tomorrow. That is the impression he has made even after not being anymore with us we still feel he is with us. Arun and Sushma Swaraj were my family members."

READ | Jaitley Being Missed In Public Life: Vice President Naidu

I miss my friend Jaitley. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 28, 2019

READ | VP Naidu Appreciates Odisha BPCL On Setting Up New LPG Bottling Plant In Balangir

"The Renaissance Man: The Many facets of Arun Jaitley"

Releasing a book - "The Renaissance Man: The Many facets of Arun Jaitley" -- at his residence, Naidu said he misses his former colleague Jaitley.

"I would like to say one thing today the book will be useful for the youngsters and those who want to be in public life. They should know about the life and way of functioning of Arun Jaitley. There is a need for enlightened debates on larger issues faced by the country. People are missing Arun Jaitley. We are missing Arun Jaitley in public life," he said.

Turning nostalgic, Naidu said Jaitley is being missed as there is a need for enlightened debate on issues. “Today as we all introspect. What is happening, there is a need for enlightened debate on larger issues and challenges - on issues faced by the country - An enlightened debate and people will be missing Arun Jaitley. An enlightened debate is the need of the hour,” he said.

READ | Economy Will Bounce Back, Be Optimistic, Says VP Naidu

READ | M Venkaiah Naidu: 'Constitutional Methods And Violence Do Not Go Together'