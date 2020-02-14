VP Naidu Lays Emphasis On 'agro-research' And Home-grown Produce At IARI Convocation

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday asked India's scientific community to target and focus upon improving the productivity of small and marginal farmers.The Vice President was addressing the 58th convocation of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI). During his address, Naidu opined that high yielding, disease-resistant and nutrient-rich varieties of crops, are a prime necessity today.

“A country like India cannot depend on imported food security. We need homegrown, protein-rich food to meet the needs of the burgeoning population,” he added.

During his address, the Vice President asked institutions like IARI to utilise technological advancements to improve the quality of life of the farmers and ensure that their research reaches the farm. He also advised the students to serve the nation through scientific advancements and innovations in the field of agriculture.

While talking about IARI's achievement in assessing methane emissions from paddy plants, Vice President Naidu said, "Assessing methane emissions from paddy plants is one of the most outstanding achievements of IARI, which can help protect India's interests in climate change negotiations."

"Climate change has emerged as a serious threat to agriculture. Climate change-induced rise in temperature and changes in rainfall patterns are adversely affecting agriculture. Many a time, the terminal rains are creating havoc by destroying the crops ready for harvest," he added.

58th Convocation Ceremony of Indian Agricultural Research Institute

Along with Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Kailash Choudhary also attended the event.

During the ceremony, Vice President presented degrees and medals to IARI students who completed M.Sc and Ph.D. A total of 243 students were awarded degrees at the convocation.

