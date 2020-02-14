The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

VP Naidu Lays Emphasis On 'agro-research' And Home-grown Produce At IARI Convocation

General News

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday participated in the 58th Convocation of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) at the National Capital

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Naidu

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday asked India's scientific community to target and focus upon improving the productivity of small and marginal farmers.The Vice President was addressing the 58th convocation of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI). During his address, Naidu opined that high yielding, disease-resistant and nutrient-rich varieties of crops, are a prime necessity today.

“A country like India cannot depend on imported food security. We need homegrown, protein-rich food to meet the needs of the burgeoning population,” he added.

During his address, the Vice President asked institutions like IARI to utilise technological advancements to improve the quality of life of the farmers and ensure that their research reaches the farm. He also advised the students to serve the nation through scientific advancements and innovations in the field of agriculture.

READ | Skilling and schooling must go together, says Vice President Naidu in Karnataka

VP Naidu on Climate change 

While talking about IARI's achievement in assessing methane emissions from paddy plants, Vice President Naidu said, "Assessing methane emissions from paddy plants is one of the most outstanding achievements of IARI, which can help protect India's interests in climate change negotiations."

"Climate change has emerged as a serious threat to agriculture. Climate change-induced rise in temperature and changes in rainfall patterns are adversely affecting agriculture. Many a time, the terminal rains are creating havoc by destroying the crops ready for harvest," he added.

READ | Stay away from those encouraging violence: Venkaiah Naidu

58th Convocation Ceremony of Indian Agricultural Research Institute

Along with Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Kailash Choudhary also attended the event.

During the ceremony, Vice President presented degrees and medals to IARI students who completed M.Sc and Ph.D. A total of 243 students were awarded degrees at the convocation.

READ | MPs praise VP Naidu for concluding translation of presidential address with Tamil words

READ | System should realise duty & act immediately: VP Naidu laments Nirbhaya case delay tactics

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
SWARAJ KAUSHAL'S GLOWING TRIBUTE
JITAN RAM MANJHI'S ALLEGATIONS
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
KEJRIWAL INVITES PM TO HIS SWEARING