Vice President pays Tribute To Martyrs At War Museum In Jaisalmer, Interacts With Troops

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute to martyrs at the war museum in Jaisalmer on Monday. A senior Indian Army official briefed Naidu about the museum. In addition, the Vice President met with Army authorities and troops and planted saplings. The Jaisalmer War Museum honours the men who fought in the Battle of Longewala in 1971.

Following his tour to the museum, Naidu paid a visit to the 191 battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), where he was accorded a guard of honour. Naidu spoke to a Sainik Sammelan and spoke with BSF troops there and also had tea with the soldiers. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra was among those who were present there. Recognizing the force's excellent levels of training, discipline, and ethos, the Vice President further praised the force for successfully combating internal security challenges such as terrorism and Naxalism. "You have always followed the rules while containing the extremist violence despite provocations," he told the troops.

Noting that the BSF has always been quick to assist the civil administration in times of tragedy, Naidu praised its personnel for assisting the local administration in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, he also lauded the BSF for doing social activities like as environmental protection, water conservation, Swachhta, and anti-drug drives. He commended the BSF for taking steps to tackle increasing dangers from enemy drones on the border, and he asked the force to keep up with the latest technology.

Naidu informed the troops that the Government is working hard to improve their facilities. The Vice President was pleased with the increased representation of women in the security forces. He said the Government is encouraging more women to join uniformed services, citing the brave and daring women of Indian history such as Panna Dhai and Rani Bagheli.

On this occasion, the Vice President also honoured Bhairaon Singh, a Laungewala war veteran. The Battle of Longewala, fought between attacking Pakistani forces and Indian defenders at the Indian border post of Longewala in the Thar desert during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, was one of the first major battles in the western sector.

Image: @VPSecretariat/Twitter