'Testing Times Too Have Advantages': VP Naidu Shares A Glimpse Of His Lockdown Routine

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday shared a glimpse of his daily routine in the lockdown period by posting a series of pictures on his social media accounts. In the pictures, one can see how the vice president kept himself occupied with daily activities like reading, gardening and spending time with his family.

Every dark cloud has a silver lining and these testing times too have its advantages,” he stated as he went ton to say how he is able to spend significant time with his wife which “was not the case since our marriage in 1970”.

READ | US president Trump announces relief package for farmers hit due to Covid lockdown

HERE IS HOW THE VP IS SPENDING HIS LOCKDOWN DAYS:

Many of my close friends and well wishers are keen to know how a person like me who always loves to travel & meet people, is spending time during this lockdown.

Here is a facebook post on my daily routine these days - https://t.co/5BGHu8WYFc pic.twitter.com/2BAariqjpf — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 18, 2020

READ | Lockdown crisis: long jumper Sreeshankar says it's painful wait for Olympic qualification

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently.

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 13,835 Coronavirus cases in the country, including 11,616 active cases. While 452 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,767 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

READ | Disciplinary action will be taken against students violating JNU lockdown guidelines: Varsity

READ | Kerala likely to relax lockdown in some areas, classifies districts based on COVID threat