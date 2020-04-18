US President Trump Announces Relief Package For Farmers Hit Due To Covid Lockdown

A day after announcing his three-phase plan to reopen the states under lockdown due to Covid 19 outbreak, US President Donald Trump on Friday announced USD 19 billion relief to the farmers. Trump apprised that USD 16 billion will be used for direct payments to farmers and USD 3 billion in purchases of food for distribution. This funding will come from the USD 2.2 trillion coronavirus economic relief bill and separate USDA funds to support commodity prices, Trump said in White House press briefing.

"Today I'm also announcing that the Department of Agriculture will be implementing a $19 billion relief program for our great farmers and ranchers as they cope with the fallout of the global pandemic," Trump said. The coronavirus food assistance program will have two main missions: to issue direct payments to farmers and to purchase food to be distributed to food banks and community and faith-based organizations, he added. .@SecretarySonny and @USDA will be implementing a $19 billion relief program for our great farmers and ranchers! pic.twitter.com/w1TZDOnNMn — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 17, 2020

"The program will include direct payments to farmers as well as mass purchases of dairy, meat and agricultural produce to get that food to the people in need. The USDA will receive another $14 billion in July," Trump said. Trump also announced, during a press briefing, that 80 million Americans have received their coronavirus relief money. "The Treasury has sent out economic relief payments to more than 80 million Americans," Trump said on Friday.

Last month, Trump had signed into law a USD 2.2 trillion economic rescue package to combat the coronavirus outbreak and send economic relief to workers and businesses squeezed by restrictions meant to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

What is his three-phase plan?

As coronavirus cases in the United States are on a rise, President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen the States from the lockdown. A document entitled "Opening Up America" was shared by Trump with the Governors detailing a recommended three-phase plan to reopen States. Before a phased reopening, a State or region has to record a decrease in total COVID-19 cases and positive tests. However, the guidance plan does not specify a timeline for relaxing social distancing restrictions. The US has 654,301 confirmed cases and 32,186 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

In the 18-page guidance document about the three-phase plan, Trump in the first phase has focussed on the continuation of "social distancing" norms. The White House document also defines 'vulnerable individuals under this phase, and advises them to isolate themselves and take precaution. It also states that "non-essential travel" should be avoided.

In the second phase, Trump's plan suggests reopening schools and organized youth activities, sit-down dining, movie theatres, sporting venues, places of worship, elective surgeries, Gyms, and bars, suggesting them to strictly follow social distancing norms. This phase has however prohibited visits to senior care facilities and hospitals.

In the third phase, Trump's plan allows unrestricted staffing in the workplaces, allows visits to senior care facilities and hospitals while suggests low-risk populations to minimize time spent in crowded environments. Each phase in this plan will last a minimum of 14 days. Trump, on Wednesday, claimed that data shows that the United States has "passed the peak" of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

