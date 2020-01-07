Video Of Elephant Politely Kicking Woman Invading Its Privacy Breaks The Internet

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows an elephant politely kicking a woman to hint her that she was invading its privacy. Animals generally do not appreciate the invasion of their surroundings and privacy. The video was shared by IFS official, Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle which shows the elephant slowly moving towards a woman clicking its pictures.

READ: 48-year-old Elephant Euthanized At San Diego Zoo

This elephant was gentle. It showed the lady in the most polite way where she belongs. All will not be that lucky. Maintain safe distance while interacting with Wildlife 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/lTg8WtpRLh — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 4, 2020

About the video

It shows a man recording the video and the woman capturing pictures of the elephant. Then the elephant slowly approaches the woman and instead of attacking her, it gently nudged her away providing hints to her that she has trespassed. The elephant could have crushed the two people to death if it wanted but it just kicked the woman with its slightest force after they were invading its privacy which sets an example of gentle and politeness.

READ: Nepal Celebrates 16th Edition Of Elephant Festival To Bring Humans And Mammals Together

Netizens react over the video

The video managed to garner 3499 views with 160 retweets and 544 likes. Let's take a look how netizens reacted over the video.

It is really gentle approach by he giant of the jungle, and the women is seriously lucky also.. — Thyagaraj B M (@BMT_Raj) January 4, 2020

READ: Picture Of Elephant Wearing Jumpers In Mathura Surfaces On Internet

Very lucky!! — Dhruva Devanand (@dhruvadevanand) January 4, 2020

Love the gentle, chivalrous nudge — Kavita 🇮🇳 (@kavita_verma1) January 5, 2020

Sir it seems a African elephant. And this incident must be somewhere from Africa — Samar Ballabha Mohapatra (@BallabhaSamar) January 5, 2020

Hope one day humans become sober like these animals — R🥳eshmi (@SupportIndiaa) January 4, 2020

Please stay aside señora! It's our territory, and if I miss to notice, that won't be exactly healthy for you!!🤣😂🤣😂 — Hannibal Barca (@HannibalSpeaks) January 6, 2020

READ: Elephant Creates Ruckus Among Picnickers At Simlipal National Park In Odisha