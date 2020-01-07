The Debate
Video Of Elephant Politely Kicking Woman Invading Its Privacy Breaks The Internet

General News

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows an elephant politely kicking a woman to hint her that she was invading its privacy clicking pictures of it.

Video

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows an elephant politely kicking a woman to hint her that she was invading its privacy. Animals generally do not appreciate the invasion of their surroundings and privacy. The video was shared by IFS official, Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle which shows the elephant slowly moving towards a woman clicking its pictures.

READ: 48-year-old Elephant Euthanized At San Diego Zoo

About the video

It shows a man recording the video and the woman capturing pictures of the elephant. Then the elephant slowly approaches the woman and instead of attacking her, it gently nudged her away providing hints to her that she has trespassed. The elephant could have crushed the two people to death if it wanted but it just kicked the woman with its slightest force after they were invading its privacy which sets an example of gentle and politeness. 

READ: Nepal Celebrates 16th Edition Of Elephant Festival To Bring Humans And Mammals Together

Netizens react over the video

The video managed to garner 3499 views with 160 retweets and 544 likes. Let's take a look how netizens reacted over the video.

READ: Picture Of Elephant Wearing Jumpers In Mathura Surfaces On Internet

READ: Elephant Creates Ruckus Among Picnickers At Simlipal National Park In Odisha

Published:
