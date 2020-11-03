Vienna Shooting: PM Modi 'saddened By Dastardly Attack', Expresses Solidarity With Austria

Following reports of Vienna synagogue shooting, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with Austria. While taking to Twitter, Modi conveyed his condolences and said he was “shocked and saddened” by the dastardly attacks in Austria’s capital city. The recent attack has shocked the world as it is the third terror attack on European soil in less than a week. The Austrian police have informed that several people were injured and officers were out in force following gunfire in the capital Vienna on November 2.

Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2020

READ: Vienna Rabbi: 'They Were Shooting At Least 100 Rounds'

As per Associated Press reports, Vienna authorities said the terror attack has left at least three dead — including one of the assailants — and 14 wounded. One of the attackers, who is believed to had accomplices, is reported to have been killed. The reports further stated that about 50 shots were fired in the street near the synagogue.

Austrian interior minister Karl Nehammer spoke on ORF TV and confirmed that police are still fighting the presumed terrorists. The latest police reports inform that the Stadttempel synagogue was one of the six locations attacked in what seems like a planned assault. It’s yet to be confirmed if these were coordinated simultaneous attacks.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Observes 'huge Price For Indifference' As Austria's Vienna Faces Terror

Police expand manhunt

Meanwhile, Vienna police force has expanded its manhunt for synagogue shooting attackers outside of city limits. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer in a press briefing said the attackers were "heavily armed and dangerous." Vienna police have urgently asked people to exercise restrain and not share videos or photographs of the event on the internet. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had earlier informed of army deployment in the city to allow Vienna police to focus on their anti-terror efforts.

While the initial reports suggested the attack was at the Stadttempel synagogue, President of the Israelite Religious Society in Austria Oskar Deutsch has confirmed the temple and nearby offices were closed at the time. In a series of tweets, Deutsch said that the shooting was in the immediate vicinity of the synagogue and urged people not to spread unverified information, stay indoors, and follow police instructions.

READ: Vienna Synagogue Shooting: Trump, Pompeo Stand In Solidarity With Austria; Condemn Attack

READ: Vienna Synagogue Shooting: Europe Leaders Stand In Solidarity With Austria, Condemn Attack