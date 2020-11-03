Kangana Ranaut Observes 'huge Price For Indifference' As Austria's Vienna Faces Terror

In a shocking incident, gunmen opened fire on people enjoying a last evening out in Vienna before a Coronavirus lockdown on Monday evening in a terror attack that left at least three dead -- including one of the attackers -- and 15 wounded. Reacting to the incident, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday highlighted how all countries should also condemn incidents that take place in India, just as they are now coming around to taking a united stand on the recent events in France and now Austria.

In a tweet, the actor said referring to the riots in the national capital and Bengaluru earlier this year said, "When Delhi was burning, Bangalore was reduced to ashes Europe didn’t say a word instead took a ‘secular’ stand", alleging there is an effort now to turn Europe into a graveyard.

'Europe did not say a word'

"People know that you have to pay a huge price for INDIFFERENCE..... CAN YOU?" Kangana added.

When Delhi was burning, Bangalore was reduced to ashes Europe didn’t say a word instead took a ‘secular’ stand and now Radical Islamic Terrorism is out to turn Europe in to a graveyard.

People know that you have to pay a huge price for INDIFFERENCE..... CAN YOU ? #Vienna https://t.co/DX5HYDBDhh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 3, 2020

Just, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences over the terror attacks in Vienna, tweeting he was "shocked and saddened" by the dastardly attacks in Austria’s capital city. He also said India was with Austria "in this tragic time."

Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2020

World leaders extend support to Austria

Several countries and world leaders have come in support of Austria after terrorists attacked six different locations in the country. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the French "share the shock and grief of the Austrian people hit by an attack tonight". "After France, this is a friendly country that has been attacked. This is our Europe ... We will not give in," he wrote.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the attack saying, "I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight. The UK's thoughts are with the people of Austria - we stand united with you against terror."

Our prayers are with the people of Vienna after yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe. These evil attacks against innocent people must stop. The U.S. stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

READ | Vienna synagogue shooting: French President Macron stands in solidarity with Austria

READ | Vienna synagogue shooting: Europe leaders stand in solidarity with Austria, condemn attack

The attacks, in six locations including near a synagogue in the centre of the city, were carried out by "several suspects armed with rifles", police said on Monday night. The attacks started at around 8 pm (1900 GMT) when the first gunshots were heard in the city's centrally-located first district.

Authorities in Vienna urged people to avoid all open spaces and public transportation. Police said trams and buses were not stopping and urged social media users not to post videos of the police operation so as not to endanger officers.

READ | Vienna synagogue shooting: Police urge social media restrain as attackers still on loose

READ | Vienna synagogue shooting: Austrian Chancellor Kurz condemns 'hideous terrorist attack'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.