Vijay Mallya Hasn't Been Extradited; No Word From UK Authorities; Agencies Refute Rumours

There was intense speculation on Wednesday that beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya was being sent back to India but it turned out to be a false alarm. Top sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) rubbished the article that was published by an agency.

'So far, no communication from the UK authorities'

"Vijay Mallya lost his final extradition battle in the UK courts on May 14 and he has to be extradited within 28 days. So far there has been no communication from UK authorities," said a top source from ED. The agency has also confirmed to this reporter that the article published by the news agency was riddled with inaccurate information.

While both the agencies maintain that there has been a delay in the extradition, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is yet to sign the extradition order. The Crown Prosecution Service, which represents Indian agencies in the UK courts, maintains that there is a 28 day removal period which is handled by the Home Office. Source in the Indian High Commission in the UK maintains that there is no communication from the UK Home office but Indian officials are in constant touch with the UK authorities.

READ | Vijay Mallya congratulates Centre for Covid package; says 'please take my money'

One of the major reasons for the delay could be that Vijay Mallya is mulling the option of seeking political asylum. Republic TV had earlier reported that there are even pending civil cases in the UK Courts.

READ | Vijay Mallya not allowed to challenge extradition to India in SC after UK HC rejects plea

"It is not binding on the UK authorities to inform Indian agencies that a person concerned has applied for political asylum. Agencies will only get to know when a decision on the matter is taken by the UK authorities. But this process could certainly delay the extradition," said a source who is part of the investigating team.

READ | Big victory: CBI on Vijay Mallya losing final appeal against extradition in UK court

Republic TV had earlier got in touch with Vijay Mallya's lawyer Anand Doobay who refused to comment on his client's plan for seeking political asylum. Sources in Arthur Road jail, where Mallya would be lodged once he is brought back, say there has been no communication as yet from CBI or ED.

READ | Is Vijay Mallya taking the political asylum route? UK yet to communicate with India