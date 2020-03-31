The Debate
Not Worth Challenging Unknown Enemy That's Not Pulwama, Kargil: Vijay Mallya Self-isolates

General News

Fugitive absconder Vijay Mallya has asked people to stay at home and give up on the 'bravado' in order to break the contact chain and prevent the COVID spread

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mallya

Fugitive absconder Vijay Mallya has asked people to stay at home and give up on the 'bravado' in order to break the contact chain and prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

READ: Vijay Mallya Backs India's Lockdown From UK Self-quarantine; Pleads To Govt Over Repayment

'Stay at home'

While repeating his appeal to the Indian government to be allowed to repay the loans over which he defaulted leading to the collapse of his Kingfisher Airlines, and over which he faces deportation from UK and likely incarceration in India, Mallya also issued an appeal for people to stay at home, like he was doing.

READ: Delhi Govt Calls For FIR Against Nizammudin Markaz's Maulana Over Lockdown Violation

In another tweet, he also appreciated steps taken by the Indian government to fight the virus and stated that he has ensured that his firms follow the directives. Mallya said that all his companies have effectively ceased operations and all the manufacturing is closed as well. He added that his companies are not sending employees home and paying the idle cost. Mallya asked the Indian government for help.

READ: 'No Decision On Extending 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown': Govt Sources Put Rumours To Rest

The 64-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crores in unpaid bank loans. Mallya remains on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April 2017. He is desperately challenging the extradition.

READ: 153 Indian Crew On-board Costa Victoria Cruise Request Help As Passengers Test COVID +ve

First Published:
COMMENT
