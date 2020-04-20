CBI Lauds Rejection Of Mallya's Plea Against Extradition, Says 'significant Achievement'

The Central Bureau of Investigation believes that rejection of Vijay Mallya's extradition appeal by a UK court is a 'significant achievement' in the battle against economic fugitives of the country. Speaking to a news agency, a CBI spokesperson lauded the rejection and stated that the ruling also validates CBI's 'painstaking and meticulate' investigation. Mallya had appealed to the High Court against his extradition to India at a hearing in February.

UK HC dismisses plea

Earlier in the day, High Court of Justice of the United Kingdom on Monday dismissed businessman Vijay Mallya's plea against his extradition to India. The Queen's Division Bench comprising Justices Irwin and Elisabeth Laing did not find merit in Mallya's appeal against the decision of Senior District Judge (SDJ) Arbuthnot of the Westminster Magistrates' Court to sending his case to the Secretary of State. In February 2019, the then Secretary of State Sajid Javid approved Mallya's extradition to India.

Mallya faces serious charges of fraud and money laundering pertaining to the amount borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) from several Indian banks. Mallya, who reached the UK in 2016 was out on bail since his initial arrest in April 2017. In 2019, he became the first person to be declared as a fugitive economic offender on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate.

The court verdict

In the verdict, the bench rejected the submission that the SDJ was wrong to find a prima facie case of conspiracy to defraud. Moreover, it held that there is a prima facie case of misrepresentation, conspiracy and money laundering on the part of Vijay Mallya. Thereafter, the judges noted that there was a prima facie case in which 7 important aspects coincided with the allegations in India.

