Villagers And Fellow Policemen Carry Sick Cop Through Dense Snow

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet which shows police personnel and local villagers from Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district physically carried a policeman who appeared to be sick and had suffered a medical emergency. They carried him through a thick blanket of snow for over 7 kilometers to reach a hospital. Through the video, the braveheart policemen can be seen carrying the personnel on a makeshift stretcher through the densely snow-covered region.

Locals accompany the police team

The locals accompanied the police team following them in a line until they reached the hospital. The incident happened on the morning of January 17. Himachal was expected to receive snow or rain on Saturday due to the western disturbances prevailing over central Pakistan and the neighborhood, as per the India Meteorological Department.

Tourists escape avalanche

Earlier, a video had surfaced on the internet which shows tourists rushing to escape avalanche on a road at Tinku Nallah near Pooh, Himachal Pradesh. The bone-chilling video shows an avalanche sliding down a road in Himachal Pradesh as tourists look for safety. The video was filmed at Tinku Nallah near Pooh, Himachal Pradesh. It first appeared online in early January and was shared on Twitter by IRS officer Naveed Trumboo on January 13.

Ever seen the force of a moving glacier in real-time? This is in Tinku nallah near Pooh on NH-5, Kinnaur, HP.. #ClimateChange is not a distant reality. pic.twitter.com/J7ifxaAh1g — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) January 13, 2020

Through the video, it can be seen that a huge pile of snow sliding down the road. A few onlookers can be seen filming the scene on their phones as they begin to escape as the avalanche continues. A man can be heard shouting, "Go Back, Go Back" in the video. Some tourists hopped in into their cars and others continue to film. The video has managed to garner over 76,000 views and tons of comments since it was shared online. The state disaster management authority (SDMA) issued an avalanche warning for several areas ahead of heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. Let us take a look how netizens have reacted over the video.

