Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Contribute 10 Lakhs To Welfare Of Mumbai Police Personnel

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have contributed Rs 5 lakhs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel, informed the city Commissioner on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai Police CP expressed his gratitude, adding that the contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus.

Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel.

Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus.#MumbaiPoliceFoundation — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) May 9, 2020

As the country continues to battle the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, several celebrated personalities have come forth to contribute in the fight. The Indian skipper and his wife had earlier contributed an undisclosed amount to the PM-CARES fund and the Chief Minister's relief fund. Several officials have contracted Coronavirus while battling the pandemic at the frontline.

READ | Video: Mumbai Police Official Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Says 'I'll Be Back'

Coronavirus outbreak

India has so far reported 59,662 cases of COVID-19, of which 17,847 patients have recovered while 1,981 have died. The recovery rate has reached 30% while the fatality rate stands at around 3%. In the Northeast, Tripura has the highest number of cases with 118 patients or which only two have recovered. While Assam has reported 59 cases of which 34 have recovered while one patient has died, the only COVID death in the region.

READ | Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Surges To 11,967 With 748 New Cases; Death Toll Stands At 462

Meanwhile, on Friday, 748 novel coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai as of 6 pm propelling the city's COVID-19 tally to 11,967. This includes 206 positive COVID-19 patients whose laboratory reports were received in the day. With 154 more persons recovering from the novel coronavirus, the number of discharged rose to 2,589. Meanwhile, 25 patients died owing to COVID-19 taking Mumbai's death toll to 462. 18 of the deceased individuals had co-morbidities.

READ | COVID-19 Outbreak: ICMR To Conduct Study In India To Check For Community Transmission

The Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that it had implemented various proactive measures such as fever screening clinics in containment zones, house to house survey of identifying influenza-like cases, screening of close contacts in slum areas and scanning of senior citizens like Pulse oximeter. It appealed to the citizens to not panic in the case of a close contact testing positive for COVID-19. Moreover, it stressed that all contacts needed to undergo quarantine.

READ | Mumbai: Iqbal Singh Chahal Takes Charge As New BMC Commissioner As City Battles COVID-19