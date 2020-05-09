Mumbai: Iqbal Singh Chahal Takes Charge As New BMC Commissioner As City Battles COVID-19

Amid the Coronavirus battle, Iqbal Singh Chahal took charge as the new Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner on Friday. According to reports, the previous commissioner Pravin Pardeshi has been transferred to the Urban Development department as Additional Chief Secretary.

Chahal is a 1989 batch IAS of Maharashtra Cadre. He has served at the Centre during the UPA government on deputation.

BMC reduces working strength

On Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) directed only 75% of its staff to report for work in Mumbai amid the rising number of novel coronavirus cases. The April 30 order which mandated compulsory attendance for all employees has been amended. Initially, the BMC was working at 50% strength.

As per the Public Health Department of the BMC, more Coronavirus Care Centres would be set up in the next 15 days. It added that quarantine facilities are being developed at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Nehru Science Centre, BKC MMRDA ground, Mahim Nature Park and NESCO ground where the asymptomatic positive COVID-19 patients from highly dense slum pockets will be kept.

Sanjay Nirupam blames ego clashes

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday took to Twitter and blamed the ego clashes between the two officers for the transfer of the BMC Commissioner. He further drew a link between Pardeshi's decision to open liquor shops in the city and the transfer.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 56,342, including 37,916 active cases. While 1,886 deaths have been reported overall, around 16,540 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country.

