Vishal Dadlani, Read This: Here’s The Proud Legacy Of Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Music Composer and Singer Vishal Dadlani's contentious statement has taken the internet by storm as he assailed the former Cheif Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on his Twitter account. CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who retired on November 17 is the first person from the northeast to reach the top of the judiciary and is highly credited for bringing down curtains to the decade-old Ayodhya Land Dispute.

Proud Legacy of CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Dadlani in his recent tweet has targeted the former CJI, terming his legacy as ''disgraceful and cowardly'' as he bid him goodbye. As the singer took a jibe at the former CJI, here's a look back at the ornamental career of Ranjan Gogoi.

- Justice Gogoi, who was sworn on October 3, 2018, took over as the 46th CJI and had a tenure of over 13 months. During his tenure, he was marked by some controversies and personal allegations but that never came in the way of his judicial work that was reflected in the last few days when benches headed by him delivered some path-breaking judgements.

- Prior to his retirement, Justice Gogoi certainly etched his name in the annals of history by bringing an end to the Ayodhya land dispute, which dates back to even before the Supreme Court came into existence in 1950. His landmark verdict gave Hindus the 2.77 acres disputed land for construction of Ram Temple, and order that Muslims be given a 5-acre land at a "prominent location" to build a mosque in the city.

- Apart from the verdict on Ayodhya land dispute, Justice Gogoi was also heading a bench which gave a clean chit to the Modi government twice. First on the writ petition and then on the pleas seeking review of the December 14, 2018 verdict -- in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation.

-The CJI also headed a bench which, by a majority 3:2 verdict, pleas seeking review of the apex court's historic 2018 judgment allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple. The majority verdict included in the ambit of the review petitions raising issues of alleged religious discrimination against Muslim and Parsi women as well.

-Justice Gogoi, known for his no-nonsense approach, boldness, and fearlessness, also led a bench that monitored and ensured that NRC exercise in Assam is completed. With a plethora of controversies that came with the NRC, Justice Gogoi maintained his ground and came out in public recently to defend the decision to hold the exercise to identify illegal immigrants.

