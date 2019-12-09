VP Naidu Calls For Court Proceedings In Local Languages, 2-3 Benches Of SC Across India

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday suggested that judicial proceedings should be allowed to argue in local languages. He also opined that the Supreme Court should have two to three benches across India. Naidu was in New Delhi delivering the Virendra Bhatia Memorial Lecture on 'Pillars of Democracy'.

"I am of the opinion that time has come that the judicial proceedings should be allowed to argue in local languages so that the people understand what is being said. Otherwise, people will not be able to understand what is happening," said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. He added, "I am also of the opinion that the Supreme Court should have two or three benches in South, East and West. There is no need for a Constitutional amendment for such a move. People coming to Delhi staying here is costly. It means the poor people cannot afford it."

अभी देश के दूर-दराज के भागों से लोग न्याय के लिए दिल्ली आते हैं। उन्हें कई-कई दिन दिल्ली में रुकना पड़ता है जिसमें बहुत खर्चा आता है।



अतः मेरी राय में सुप्रीम कोर्ट की दो-तीन बेंच देश के अन्य भागों में भी खुलनी चाहिए। ताकि हर आदमी आसानी से न्याय प्राप्त कर सके। pic.twitter.com/f3qsn8WK8h — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 8, 2019

Make judiciary more people-friendly

VP Naidu further said that judicial processes should become more and more people-friendly like the other two wings of government – legislature and the executive. "It is the responsibility of all to ensure that justice delivery mechanisms must be accessible, credible, equitable and transparently even-handed," he said. The Vice President said the judiciary is an important pillar that ensures laws of the land are implemented in letter and spirit and a sense of justice and fair play pervades in society.

"It has the onerous responsibility to interpret laws to ensure that the legislature and the executive adhere to the Constitutional framework and enact and implement laws in consonance with the basic tenets of our Constitution," VP Naidu said.

VP at Virendra Bhatia Memorial Lecture

Recalling Virendra Bhatia’s contributions to nation as a practising lawyer, and as a Rajya Sabha MP, Vice President Naidu said that Bhatia had the rare distinction of holding all three important posts in Uttar Pradesh – Advocate General of UP, Chairman of UP Bar Council and the President of the High Court Oudh Bar Association on four occasions. Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Supreme Court Justice Ashok Bhushan, senior SC advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Gaurav Bhatia and former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee.

