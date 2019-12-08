The Debate
VP Naidu Counters CJI Bobde On 'instant Justice' By Raising 'constant Delays'

Law & Order

On Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his partial disagreement with the Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde over his remarks on justice.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Venkaiah Naidu

On Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his partial disagreement with the Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde. While he agreed that there can’t be ‘instant justice’, he highlighted the issue of constant delays. Maintaining that it was an area of concern, he called upon all stakeholders in the judicial system to carry out their duties efficiently. These remarks come in the wake of anger across the country over the delay in delivering justice to the victims of sexual crimes.  

'I don't think justice can ever be and ought to be instant'

Speaking at the inauguration of the new building of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur on Saturday, the CJI stated that justice must never take the form of revenge. While acknowledging that the criminal justice system had to reconsider the time taken for the disposal of a criminal case, he stressed that justice should never be instant. The CJI added that justice loses its character if it became revenge. 

CJI Bobde remarked, “At the same time, we must be aware of the changing perception about the judiciary and litigation. Recent events in the country have sparked off the whole debate with new vigour. There is no doubt that the criminal justice system must reconsider its position, must reconsider its attitudes, towards time, towards laxity and towards the eventual time it takes to dispose off the criminal matter. But I don’t think justice can ever be and ought to be instant. And justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character of justice if it becomes revenge.” 

Published:
COMMENT
