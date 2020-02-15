Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Active Participation To Promote Tribal Culture

While addressing the 'Aadivasi Mahotsav' -- 2020' in Ramnagar, Madhya Pradesh, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called for active participation from all sections of society for the preservation and promotion of tribal culture.

While addressing the gathering, President Naidu stated that the tribal communities represent the ancient most culture and values of India. "Our younger generations should be made aware of their eternal values and traditions," he said.

The Vice President also expressed his concern about 250 languages disappearing in the last 50 years and most of these extinct languages were spoken among the tribal communities. He also advised the universities to work on preservation and promote the local tribal culture.

"When a language dies, it symbolizes the downfall of a culture, a civilisation, a creative tradition," he said.



"When hotels can serve foreign cuisine, why can't they promote local tribal flavors which are more suited to our bodily and climatic conditions? Why can't city youth pursue tribal music and instruments as their hobby," he asked.

While in Madhya Pradesh, VP Naidu also expressed his delight over the National Tribal University in Amarkantak becoming functional, Naidu exhorted the scholars to research upon tribal languages, literature, folk song, crafts, etc.

"Mindless exploitation of nature will lead to disastrous consequences," he added.

VP Naidu calls for TRIFED being linked with khadi and village industries commission

During the 'Aadivasi Mahotsav,' Naidu pressed for the tribal community to play an active role in India's development story. Emphasising the need for the promotion of entrepreneurship among the tribal youth, Naidu opined that linking Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) with the wide marketing network of 'Khadi and Village Industries Commission' would grant access to a larger market for tribal handicrafts.

We need to promote entrepreneurship among the tribal youth. Further push need to be given to online marketing of tribal products.

(With inputs from ANI)