VP Naidu Hails Medicare Workers' Selflessness, Appeals For Public Respect On Health Day

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu thanked all healthcare workers on the occasion of World Health Day for their service, especially in the fight against coronavirus. He also reiterated that action will be taken against anyone who misbehaves with the healthcare workers.

Respect health care workers

On #WorldHealthDay let us express our deep gratitude to doctors, nurses & paramedics for their yeoman services in treating & saving lives of COVID-19 patients.

I appeal to all citizens to respect & appreciate the selfless work of the medical community. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 7, 2020

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Naidu appealed to all citizens to respect and appreciate the 'selfless' work done by the medical community. He also asked all citizens to observe social distancing and personal hygiene in order to break the contact chain and stop the spread of the virus.

Any misbehaviour or assault on doctors & nurses is unacceptable & most stringent action must be taken against culprits behind such incidents. #COVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona #Covid19India — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 7, 2020

I also appeal to all citizens to observe social distancing, personal hygiene and strictly adhere by the guidelines issued by the government. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 7, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also appealed to the people of India on World Health Day:

Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace. 🙏🏼 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

