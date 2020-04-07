The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

VP Naidu Hails Medicare Workers' Selflessness, Appeals For Public Respect On Health Day

General News

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu thanked all healthcare workers on the occasion of World Health Day for their service, especially in the fight against coronavirus.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
World Health Day

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu thanked all healthcare workers on the occasion of World Health Day for their service, especially in the fight against coronavirus. He also reiterated that action will be taken against anyone who misbehaves with the healthcare workers.

READ: AIIMS Doctor Breaks Down, Calls Fight Against Coronavirus Outbreak 'challenging'

Respect health care workers

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Naidu appealed to all citizens to respect and appreciate the 'selfless' work done by the medical community. He also asked all citizens to observe social distancing and personal hygiene in order to break the contact chain and stop the spread of the virus. 

READ: Trump Warns India Of Retaliation If Hydroxychloroquine Export Stops, Hails Brief Relief

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also appealed to the people of India on World Health Day:

READ: Amul Pays 'gratitude' To Frontline Fighters Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Netizens Join In

READ: Priyanka Vadra & Congress Take Up AIIMS Doctors' Appeal; Says 'hope Centre Listens'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Punjab
PUNJAB POLICE LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN
COVID-19
NORTH EASTERN GIRL SPAT ON: NCW
India
INDIA RECEIVES 1.70 LAKH PPE
UP
YOGI OFFICIAL ON LOCKDOWN
Coronavirus
COVID-19 DEATH TOLL RISES TO 114
Good News
GOOD NEWS LIVE BLOG