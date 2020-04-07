The Debate
Amul Pays 'gratitude' To Frontline Fighters Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Netizens Join In

General News

Amul shared a creative thanking the paramedics, nurses, and doctors who continue to serve in the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amul

A tweet by the Indian dairy company Amul thanking and expressing solidarity with the healthcare workers for battling the deadly coronavirus crisis is fast spreading on the microblogging site Twitter. Amul, one of the leading brands in the country, shared a creative online thanking the paramedics, nurses, and doctors who are overwhelmed and under-resourced and yet continue to serve in the frontline during the COVID-19 disease outbreak. The written message, “Amul, in sickness and health” has touched many on the internet. Amul expressed gratitude for the medical teams saying that they are the pillars that expose themselves to the risk of COVID-19 and save thousands of lives and relieve sufferings.  

The tweet is being widely shared on Twitter and has amassed over 515 likes. The internet users are collectively thanking the efforts of the medics, all of whom at the time of the deadly crisis are selflessly focused to treat as many patients despite the challenges. There are over 4,778 confirmed cases of the novel COVID-19 disease in India. At least 11 new fatalities have been registered within the past 24 hours. In an effort to stem the contagion at the community spread level, the administration has imposed sweeping measures such as a total lockdown, that exempts essential movement. 

Inclusivity and gratitude

In such daring times of crisis, many prominent brands have taken to their official handle on social media to pay tribute to the paramedic and frontline staff, without whom, the challenges of dealing with the crisis would be manifold. Earlier, Pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma launched a campaign #ThanksForBeingMyFamily to express inclusivity and gratitude for the medical and frontline professionals like the doctors, the nurses, support staff, cleaning staff et al for their exceptional service in mitigating the impact of the disease.

First Published:
