'Watch & Learn': Prakash Javadekar Adds Ode To DD's Ramayan Re-telecast In Ram Navami Wish

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Thursday wished the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami. He said that Lord Ram is an ideal example of 'how to live and why to live' and therefore he is called 'Maryada Purushottam' The Union Minister added people "must watch and learn" from the iconic show Ramayan which being telecasted on Doordarshan during the 21-day lockdown imposed in the country to fight the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

'You must watch and learn'

श्री राम, 'कैसे जिए और क्यों जिए', इसका आदर्श है। इसलिए उन्हें मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम कहते है। अब दूरदर्शन पर भी रामायण देखने को मिल रहा है। आप जरूर देखें और सीखे ।

श्री रामनवमी पर्व की आप सभी को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनायें ! pic.twitter.com/WPoKIYqYOP — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 2, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also extended their greetings to the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami.

रामनवमी के पावन अवसर पर समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीराम! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

समस्त देशवासियों को रामनवमी के महापर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



भारत की आस्था और अटूट श्रद्धा के सबल प्रतीक प्रभु श्री राम सब पर अपनी कृपा बनायें और सभी के जीवन में उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और सौभाग्य लायें। pic.twitter.com/bpHsAdqg8m — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 2, 2020

'A world that is inclusive, healthy, prosperous and sustainable'

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday greeted the nation on the eve of Ram Navami, saying he prayed for courage for people to collectively combat the major challenge of coronavirus that the world is facing.

"On this auspicious occasion, let us recommit ourselves to the best values embedded in our illustrious heritage, in our immortal epics and the inexhaustible treasure trove of literary and philosophical masterpieces," he said in his message.

Naidu said Lord Rama represents the qualities people look for in an ideal human being. "Imbibing the values exemplified by Shri Ram and reorienting our world view and the way we live our lives can usher in a world we all dream of. A world that is inclusive, healthy, prosperous and sustainable," he said.

The Vice President said he prayed that the festival, which is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Rama, brings health, happiness, peace and prosperity in the lives of all citizens. "... and may we have the courage to collectively combat the major health challenge we are currently facing," Naidu said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

