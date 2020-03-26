Cong's Shergill Takes '21-days 21-dishes' Covid Lockdown Challenge; Here's His First Dish

Amid the 21 day lockdown imposed across the country to spread the curb of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, National Spokesperson of the Congress Jaiveer Shergill is trying his hand at household chores. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said that he has taken upon himself to learn "how to 21 Dishes in 21 Days", starting with his favourite "Gobi Ka Parantha"

'My biggest handicap is not knowing how to cook'

Shergill took to Twitter and shared a video on Wednesday in which he can be seen cooking. "My tutor being Gopal Ji who has been our family member for the past 36 years!!"

Day 1-Lockdown-My biggest handicap is not knowing how to cook-so I have taken it upon myself to learn how to cook 21 Dishes in 21 Days starting with my favourite “Gobi Ka Parantha” & my tutor being Gopal Ji who has been our family member for past 36 years !! #Lockdown21 pic.twitter.com/7oMRRS2but — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) March 25, 2020

On Tuesday, the Congress spokesman said that 21-day lockdown is a necessary step but if an economic package for daily wagers, farmers, MSME & unemployment protection package is not announced immediately then the lockdown cure "may worsen the economic disease beyond unimaginable proportions !!"

The Congress on Wednesday demanded the implementation of the party-proposed Nyay Yojna (minimum income guarantee scheme) to help the poor families in the country to cope with the situation arising out of the nationwide lockdown. Asserting that the party supports the lockdown, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, however, said the Congress was "deeply disappointed" by lack of coherent strategy or a clear way ahead on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Congress demands relief package for farmers'

"Dear PM, India will adhere to the lockdown. But what steps did the government take to tackle the corona pandemic despite early warnings in February?" he asked. In a series of tweets, addressed to the Prime minister, Surjewala said, "The Congress demands relief package for farmers... the fair price for crops, indebtedness relief and suspension of all recoveries from farmers."

