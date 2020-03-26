The Debate
Cong's Shergill Takes '21-days 21-dishes' Covid Lockdown Challenge; Here's His First Dish

General News

On the 1st day of lockdown across India to reduce the spread of Covid-19, Congress' national Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill tried his hand at household chores.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Congress

Amid the 21 day lockdown imposed across the country to spread the curb of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, National Spokesperson of the Congress Jaiveer Shergill is trying his hand at household chores. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said that he has taken upon himself to learn "how to 21 Dishes in 21 Days", starting with his favourite "Gobi Ka Parantha"

'My biggest handicap is not knowing how to cook'

Shergill took to Twitter and shared a video on Wednesday in which he can be seen cooking. "My tutor being Gopal Ji who has been our family member for the past 36 years!!"

On Tuesday, the Congress spokesman said that 21-day lockdown is a necessary step but if an economic package for daily wagers, farmers, MSME & unemployment protection package is not announced immediately then the lockdown cure "may worsen the economic disease beyond unimaginable proportions !!" 

The Congress on Wednesday demanded the implementation of the party-proposed Nyay Yojna (minimum income guarantee scheme) to help the poor families in the country to cope with the situation arising out of the nationwide lockdown. Asserting that the party supports the lockdown, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, however, said the Congress was "deeply disappointed" by lack of coherent strategy or a clear way ahead on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Congress demands relief package for farmers'

"Dear PM, India will adhere to the lockdown. But what steps did the government take to tackle the corona pandemic despite early warnings in February?" he asked. In a series of tweets, addressed to the Prime minister, Surjewala said, "The Congress demands relief package for farmers... the fair price for crops, indebtedness relief and suspension of all recoveries from farmers."

READ | Congress leader Deepinder Hooda who had lunch with Dushyant Singh goes into self-isolation

READ | Netas not exempt: Puducherry Congress MLA booked for allowing 200 to gather amid lockdown

READ | Congress demands implementation of Nyay scheme in view of nationwide lockdown

READ | Congress calls PM Modi's Janta Curfew 'excessive' & 'uncalled for'; lists other measures

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
