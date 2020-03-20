The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Congress Leader Deepinder Hooda Who Had Lunch With Dushyant Singh Goes Into Self-isolation

General News

According to sources, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday has gone into self-isolation after he had lunch with BJP MP Dushyant Singh a day ago.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Depinder Hooda

According to sources, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday has gone into self-isolation after he had lunch with BJP MP Dushyant Singh a day ago. Dushyant Singh, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's son, had met singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19. Similarly, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien has gone into self-isolation after he had sat next to Dushyant Singh for a few hours at a Standing Committee meeting two days ago. Dushyant had also visited the President House on March 18. 

Vasundhara and Dushyant self-isolate

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday said she has put herself under self-quarantine because she attended a party that was also attended by singer Kanika Kapoor.

Kanika Kapoor tests positive

Singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. She has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow. Kanika travelled to London recently and arrived in Lucknow last week. According to reports, she also did not inform authorities about her travel history and also managed to escape the screening at Lucknow airport, though the singer has denied the claims.

READ | Ex-CM Vasundhara Raje & son Dushyant self-isolate after attending party with Kanika Kapoor

READ | Congress' Jitin Prasada goes into self-quarantine after attending party with Kanika Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on

After arriving in Lucknow, Kanika attended a party with friends and family at a five-star hotel. As per reports, bureaucrats, politicians and socialites attended the party, with several netas also now going into self-quarantine as a consequence.

READ | TMC MP Derek O'Brien self-isolates himself after coming in contact with Dushyant Singh

READ | Lucknow airport washes hands off Kanika Kapoor's COVID-19 screening; passes buck to Mumbai

(With agency inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE