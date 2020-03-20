Congress Leader Deepinder Hooda Who Had Lunch With Dushyant Singh Goes Into Self-isolation

According to sources, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday has gone into self-isolation after he had lunch with BJP MP Dushyant Singh a day ago. Dushyant Singh, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's son, had met singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19. Similarly, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien has gone into self-isolation after he had sat next to Dushyant Singh for a few hours at a Standing Committee meeting two days ago. Dushyant had also visited the President House on March 18.

Vasundhara and Dushyant self-isolate

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday said she has put herself under self-quarantine because she attended a party that was also attended by singer Kanika Kapoor.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest.



As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

Kanika Kapoor tests positive

Singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. She has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow. Kanika travelled to London recently and arrived in Lucknow last week. According to reports, she also did not inform authorities about her travel history and also managed to escape the screening at Lucknow airport, though the singer has denied the claims.

After arriving in Lucknow, Kanika attended a party with friends and family at a five-star hotel. As per reports, bureaucrats, politicians and socialites attended the party, with several netas also now going into self-quarantine as a consequence.

