WATCH: Delhi Congress Leader's 'Priyanka Chopra Zindabad' Gaffe Goes Viral

General News

In a major faux pax, a Congress leader on Sunday hailed Priyanka Chopra instead of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Congress

In a major faux pax, a Congress leader on Sunday hailed Priyanka Chopra instead of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Addressing a rally at the national capital, Congress' former MLA Surender Kumar made a blunder calling Priyanka Gandhi as Priyanka Chopra. Soon after the incident, the video of the leader went viral. BJP also took a jibe at the leader with BJP leader Majinder Singh Sirsa tweeting the video. 

READ: BJP's Amit Malviya rakes up Bofors over SC Rafale verdict, takes on Rahul 'Rajiv' Gandhi

As the leader made the blunder, netizens said that Chopra might get more votes than Vadra. Many others pointed out that the grand-old party never fails to entertain. 

READ:  Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi talks about phase-1 of the Jharkhand election 

READ:  Karnataka CM rejects talks of possible Cong-JD(S) tie up post bypolls

READ:  BJP slams Adhir Ranjan for comment on PM Modi and Amit Shah; demands apology from Cong

Published:
