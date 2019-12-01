WATCH: Delhi Congress Leader's 'Priyanka Chopra Zindabad' Gaffe Goes Viral

In a major faux pax, a Congress leader on Sunday hailed Priyanka Chopra instead of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Addressing a rally at the national capital, Congress' former MLA Surender Kumar made a blunder calling Priyanka Gandhi as Priyanka Chopra. Soon after the incident, the video of the leader went viral. BJP also took a jibe at the leader with BJP leader Majinder Singh Sirsa tweeting the video.

As the leader made the blunder, netizens said that Chopra might get more votes than Vadra. Many others pointed out that the grand-old party never fails to entertain.

This. Is. Hilarious!!!! Congress workers, like their masters, never fail to entertain!! Raising slogans for Priyanka Chopra instead of Priyanka Gandhi!!

Congress men chant slogans for Priyanka CHOPRA instead of Priyanka Vadra :) cannot blame them... former may get more votes than the latter! pic.twitter.com/yVfFMSfRJY — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 1, 2019

