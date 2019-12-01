BJP Slams Adhir Ranjan For Comment On PM Modi And Amit Shah; Demands Apology From Cong

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao has slammed Congress' Adjir Ranjan for his comments on PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded an apology from the Congress party on Sunday. Objecting to the Citizenship Amendment Bill push by the BJP-led government, he called PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah 'infiltrators.'

GVL Narasimha Rao while speaking to news agency ANI said, "The statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdury about honourable Prime Minister and honourable Home Minister and calling them illegal immigrants is the height of his stupidity."

'For this statement, we certainly demand an apology'

The BJP leader added, "It clearly shows that his mental facilities are clearly not working and he needs very urgent treatment for his imaginary thinking. India is for Indians, irrespective of caste, creed, colour, community. No one can change this but people like Adhir Ranjan Chowdury want equal rights for illegal immigrants and this government will not give this. For this statement, we certainly demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party or its president Sonia Gandhi and we want a clear direction to be given to Adhir Ranjan Chowdury to stop making idiotic, irresponsible and insulting comments about India's leadership and send him to a hospital for a very early treatment so that he can return to the next session of Parliament in proper mental health."

'Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, you are an infiltrator'

Adhir Ranjan had said, "India is for everybody. It's for Hindus and Muslims. But they want to show that we will let Hindus live and not Muslims, is India somebody's estate? Everybody has an equal right. Amit Shah, Narendra Modiji, you are an infiltrator. Your home is in Gujarat, you came to Delhi, you are a migrant yourself. Legal or illegal, we will know later. In the world, Indians have the largest migrants."

The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don't possess proper documents.

Amit Shah held discussions over CAB

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held discussion with leaders of political parties, students bodies and civil society groups of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on the contours of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). According to sources, chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, and several MPs attended the meetings separately. The Home Minister is holding meetings in the wake of strong protests in the Northeast against the CAB. The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don't possess proper documents.

