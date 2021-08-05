WATCH: Rehabilitated Kashmir Youth 'regrets' Stone Pelting, Says He Was 'brainwashed'

On the second anniversary of the abrogation of article 370, Republic Media Network spoke with one such youth of Kashmir who is now rehabilitated. Since the removal of the special status, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a significant change, especially on the violence front. In these two years, the valley region not only experienced a downturn in recruitment to terror ranks; but also saw a drop in violation of law and order incidents.

While speaking to 23-year-old Zubair, Republic Media Network learned how the innocent youth of Kashmir was brainwashed into the atrocity.

"At that time (2016), people from Hurriyat used to carry out rallies in Kashmir and several youngsters including me got brainwashed through that. I remember 90% of the audience in those rallies used to be youth between 10 to 15 years of age as older people who understood the hate speech did not attend those rallies," explained Zubair.

Further explaining his situation, Zubair said that his involvement in stone-pelting activities goes back to 2016 when he was very young and Burhan Wani had died.

"This goes back to 2016 when I was very young and Burhan Wani had died. I was doing very wrong by pelting stones at security forces but I was brainwashed. We were told that through this we will get Jannat (heaven) and this is Jihad. We were also told that we will get Azadi (freedom) from India and we will live with Pakistan".

Zubair's arrest led to his transformation

Thanking the security officials for arresting him, Zubair added that he was arrested in 2018 and he is utterly thankful for it.

"I am very thankful to IPS Sandip and DSP Maajid, these were two officials who explained to me and my other jail inmates that what we were doing was extremely wrong. I would not have been alive today if these both had not talked to us. At that time, a lot of people had understood their mistakes but there were still some people who continued these wrongful deeds," revealed Zubair.

The rehabilitated youth was jailed for 10 months and three days. The historic decision to withdraw J&K’s special status under Article 370 was taken by the Central Government and was passed on August 5, 2019. It is significant to mark this data- from August 2017 to July 2019, 1,394 law and order incidents have been registered whereas from August 2019 to July 2021, only 382 such incidents were registered.