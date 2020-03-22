Ashwin Awed By 'pin-drop' Silent Start To Janta Curfew, Appeals For Its Extension

Team India's spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin was reminded of the saying 'pin-drop' silence during his school days as the streets of India bore an empty look on Janta Curfew on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a curfew by the people and for the people on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm in order to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The move is also being widely touted as a testing measure for a possible curfew in the future. PM Modi also urged senior citizens to not step out of their house for the next few weeks. He also announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance.

Taking to Twitter, Ravichandran Ashwin advocated social distancing and stressed on the need for the extension of the Janta curfew in order to break the chain.

READ | Janata Curfew: Gujarat In Self-imposed Lockdown

Ashwin awed by Janta Curfew's silent start

Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew , pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to In the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 22, 2020

READ | Delhi Police Distributes Roses To People, Asks Them To Stay At Home During Janta Curfew

PM Modi appeals India to 'stay indoors & healthy' as curfew kicks in

Moments before the 'Janta Curfew' kicks in, PM Narendra Modi once again tweeted his appeal to fellow Indians to refrain from going outside and to "stay indoors and stay healthy". In reference to his social distancing measure, the PM further said that steps are taken now "will help in the times to come". "Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come," he added.

READ | Fitness Guru Mickey Mehta Shares Diet-exercise Tips & To Get 'Mickeymised' On Janta Curfew

In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences.



Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come.



Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/11HJsAWzVf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

READ | Amit Shah Urges Countrymen To Participate In 'people's Movement' As Janta Curfew Begins