Amid Criticism On Not Allowing Migrants' Return, WB CM Mamata Announces 105 Special Trains

After facing intense criticism for not permitting trains to ferry back migrant workers hailing from the state, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that 105 special trains had been arranged. She stated that this would prove beneficial for West Bengal residents struck in other states who wished to come back. Thereafter, she revealed the entire schedule of these additional trains. Commencing from May 16, special trains will depart for West Bengal from Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore Urban, Hyderabad, Haridwar, Chennai, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ahmedabad, Pali, Nagpur, Kozhikode, Thane, Surat, etc.

Towards our commitment to helping all our people stuck in different parts of the country and who want to return back to Bengal, I am pleased to announce that we have arranged 105 additional special trains. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 14, 2020

Over the coming days, these special trains will embark from different states for various destinations across Bengal bringing our people back home.



'West Bengal is not cooperating'

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said that PM Modi had specifically asked him to facilitate trains to ferry migrant workers to their native places. However, he mentioned that the West Bengal government was not cooperating and refusing to give approvals for the trains to run. According to him, only 7 trains have departed for West Bengal until 3 pm on May 13.

Union Minister Railways Minister remarked, "I want to tell all migrants, PM Modi has specifically asked me to ensure trains to ferry you back home. We can run 300 trains daily and have kept 1,200 trains ready to take you home. But some states are not allowing trains to come. So many trains have gone to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, but West Bengal is not cooperating and not giving approvals for the train to run."

"Till May 9, only two trains- one from Ajmer in Rajasthan and other from Ernakulam in Kerala went to the state. When Home Minister wrote the letter (to CM), we were told that eight trains have been given permission on May 8. Yet, only five trains have run. Till 3 pm today, only seven trains have departed for Bengal," Goyal added.

