WB CM Mamata Banerjee Ends 3-day Protest March Against CAA And NRC, Slams HM Amit Shah

With Anti-CAA protests strengthening across many States in India, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday ended her three-day 'No CAB, No NRC' protest march against the Citizenship Amendement Act (CAA) and National Registration of Citizens (NRC). On the last day of her protest march, Mamata Banerjee walked through the iconic Howrah Bridge.

During her address to the huge crowd that had gathered at the 'No CAB No NRC' rally, the West Bengal Chief Minister stated that she won't let BJP do its Communal Politics in West Bengal and also slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for 'enlightening fires'. She said, " Dear Home Minister, your work is to stop fires not enlighten it. When parts of the country are burning, why are you saying it'll happen..? you said Aadhaar won't work.. then why spend Rs. 6000 crores making it? I am asking as a citizen... I have the right to question."

READ | WB CM Mamata Banerjee claims big numbers for minority scholarship

Mamata calls for peaceful protests

At the protest, CM Mamata also openly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government to try and impose NRC in West Bengal. She said, "NRC wont work, i will see how you implement it here." She also went on to call a law implemented by force to be unconstitutional.

During her closing address at the rally, she asked the protesters to not block the railway tracks or roads, instead, protest peacefully by singing songs. Calling for a peaceful democratic protest she said, "A few sporadic incidents have happened and then they have stopped trains. If people do blockades then how will kids go home? Heard of an incident in Sakrrail where school kids were stopped. I told the police to make sure they go home. No blockades."

READ | Anti-CAA Protests LIVE updates: SC refuses to stay on Act; hearing scheduled on Jan 22

About Citizenship Amendement Act

The Act seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants.

READ | Mamata Banerjee to hold two more rallies against citizenship law

READ | Mamata Banerjee says 'Our slogan is 'No CAB, No NRC in West Bengal'