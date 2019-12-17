Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: SC Refuses Stay On Act; Hearing Scheduled On Jan 22

Protests opposing the amended Citizenship Bill remained persistent on Tuesday and was further spread across various college campuses across the country, following the violent clash between the Jamia Millia University students and Delhi Police.

In fresh violence on Tuesday, protesters across the country reiterated they demanded the revocation of the new Act. In Delhi's Seelampur, Police used tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators. In the Jafrabad area where a clash broke out between police and protesters on Tuesday, the Police used a drone to monitor the situation.

Over 400 students and alumni of US universities including--Harward, Yale, Columbia, Stanford, and Tufts on Tuesday extended their support to the students of Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University. Several countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, Singapore, Canada, and Israel have issued travel advisories to their respective citizens to exercise caution while travelling to India in the wake of large-scale protests across the country.

The Home Ministry on Tuesday claimed that no bullet was fired by Delhi Police during the violent protests. There have been allegations that the Delhi Police fired bullets to quell protests during the violent agitation at Jamia. The officials informed that as many as 10 people with "criminal backgrounds" have been detained in pertaining to the protests. However, no details of their actual identity have been divulged, neither is it known if the arrested people affiliate with any political organisation or group. The Police report further said that more "anti-social elements" are being tracked.

PM Modi on protests

Addressing an election rally in Barhait, Jharkhand took on the Congress party for peddling lies over the Citizenship Act. PM Modi said, "Today, I openly challenge the Congress and their allies to declare openly if they have the courage, are they ready to give Indian citizenship to every citizen of Pakistan"

He also accused Congress of lying."They have started spreading white lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act, and are scaring people. The Congress, its parties and its left ecosystem have given full force to frighten the Muslims of India." On Monday, in a joint press brief of Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury and D Raja and others, the Opposition condemned the violence unleashed in the national capital and explicitly opposed the Citizenship Act.

Azad demanding a judicial probe into Delhi Police action in Jamia said, "Entire country opposed to an unconstitutional law." "Prime Minister says Congress is behind it (protests). Had Congress been capable of inciting such violence, you wouldn't have been in power. It's a baseless allegation. I condemn it. Only the ruling party, Prime Minister, Home Minister and their cabinet are responsible for it," the Congress leader added.

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down the petitions in Jamia Millia, AMU protests and asked the petitioners to approach the High Courts. "We do not have to intervene. It is a law & order problem, how did the buses burn? Why don’t you approach jurisdictional High Court?" the SC said.



