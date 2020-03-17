Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Pune University Postpones Exams Until Further Notice

As Coronavirus scare tightens its grip on India, several universities have gone into a shutdown mode. As a result, exams are getting cancelled or postponed until further notice. The latest to join the list of universities postponing exams is the Savitriibai Phule Pune University (SPPU). A notice has been issued on the official Savitriibai Phule Pune University's website about the postponement of examinations.

Savitribai Phule Pune University pushes exam dates ahead

This step has been taken by the University Authority in favour of its students and staff. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is increasingly spreading in the state and has the highest number of confirmed cases, the colleges will remain shut until further notice. It was earlier observed that SPPU was adamant on conducting exams as per schedule, but with the latest orders from government, they too have postponed the internal examinations. Take a look at the notice released by SPPU:

SPPU exams have recently been postponed. So there will be no practical, internal tests and exams from 17th to 31st March.

Pls Note.

For more info please see the circular and university web.#COVID2019 #Coronaindia pic.twitter.com/0nNziW7XVn — SPPU PUNE (@SPPUPUNE) March 16, 2020

No exams will be conducted in March

As per the Pune University time table (revised), all the oral and practical examinations have been postponed. All the internal exams which were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March between 15 to 31, have been extended to next month. These Pune University exam dates are pushed to safeguard the well-being of students. As per the Union Health Ministry, Social Distancing must be practised until the Coronavirus is curbed. So with respect to the new Pune University time table; all the oral and practical exams will be conducted from April 1, 2020.

Notice on precautionary measures released by SPPU against Coronavirus

Registrar of Savitribai Phule University (SPPU), Praful Pawar has also urged the students not to "unnecessarily" roam around in and out of the campus amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. He also said if anyone is found walking in college campuses of Pune, Pimpri and Chinchwad for no valid reason, strict action can be taken. SPPU Pune University also tweeted the precautionary measures one must take to avert spreading of the COVID19.

Savitribai Phule Pune University

Coronavirus Information Notice



Prevention:

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or other viruses, following simple precautions need to be taken:-#CoronavirusPandemic #CoronaVirusUpdate #coronavirus #Corona #Coronavid19 pic.twitter.com/pmuQriKx0O — SPPU PUNE (@SPPUPUNE) March 12, 2020

Know about the UGC NET Exam dates

Furthermore, SSPU also released the latest notice regarding the national UGC NET examination. The notice is for the candidates who wish to appear for the Assistant Professor and Research Fellowship exam. You can check all the necessary details about the exam pattern on its official website at http://nta.ac.in and http://ugcnet.nta.nic.in