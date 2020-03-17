Coronavirus Testing Centers: List Of All The 62 COVID-19 Test Centers In India

The global pandemic outbreak of Novel Coronavirus has left the world in a state of panic. This particular virus has affected thousands of people all over the world leaving many industries, schools and even share markets facing losses. There is no cure for the disease yet and research is still under process for the same. The Ministry Of Health India has stated that the number of affected cases have increased 137. If you're searching for 'coronavirus testing lab near me', read more to know about the coronavirus testing centres set up by the government.
Also Read | Coronavirus Testing Centers In South Dakota: Here's Where You Can Get Tested For COVID-19
Also Read | 'Better Than Trump': Americans Thank Jack Ma For Sending Coronavirus Test Kits To US
The government has set up around 62 test facilities all over the States and Union Territories of India. It has been initiated as a number of people have been asking where to get tested for coronavirus. It is important to keep in mind that one cannot directly send their sample to the coronavirus testing centres. Some medically trained professionals are allowed to take the test swabs and transport them to various facilities, where the coronavirus screening test is taken place. Here is the list of all the COVID-19 test centres in India.
Also Read | Coronavirus Testing Centers In California: Here's Where You Can Get Tested For COVID-19
|
|
Also Read | Coronavirus Testing Centers In New York: Know Where You Can Get Tested For COVID-19
Also Read | Coronavirus Testing Centre In Washington: Here's Where You Can Get Tested For COVID-19