Coronavirus Testing Centers: List Of All The 62 COVID-19 Test Centers In India

Health

Coronavirus testing centres in India have increased due to the rising threat of the virus. Here is a list of all the centres to get tested for COVID 19.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
coronavirus testing centers

The global pandemic outbreak of Novel Coronavirus has left the world in a state of panic. This particular virus has affected thousands of people all over the world leaving many industries, schools and even share markets facing losses. There is no cure for the disease yet and research is still under process for the same. The Ministry Of Health India has stated that the number of affected cases have increased 137.  If you're searching for 'coronavirus testing lab near me', read more to know about the coronavirus testing centres set up by the government. 

Coronavirus testing centres in India

The government has set up around 62 test facilities all over the States and Union Territories of India. It has been initiated as a number of people have been asking where to get tested for coronavirus. It is important to keep in mind that one cannot directly send their sample to the coronavirus testing centres. Some medically trained professionals are allowed to take the test swabs and transport them to various facilities, where the coronavirus screening test is taken place. Here is the list of all the COVID-19 test centres in India. 

State/Union Territory

Coronavirus Test Center in the State

Delhi
  1. All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
  2. National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
Maharashtra
  1. Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
  2. Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
Rajasthan
  1. Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
  2. Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
  3. Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
  4. SP Med. College, Bikaner
  5. RNT Medical College, Udaipur
Tamil Nadu 
  1. King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
  2. Government Medical College, Theni
  3. Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli
  4. Govt. Medical college, Thiruvaru
Uttar Pradesh
  1. King's George Medical University, Lucknow
  2. Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi  
  3. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
Uttarakhand
  1. Government Medical College, Haldwani
Kerala
  1. National Institute of Virology Field Unit
  2. Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram
  3. Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode
  4. Govt. Medical College, Thrissur
West Bengal
  1. National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
  2. IPGMER, Kolkata
Madhya Pradesh
  1. All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
  2. National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur
Karnataka
  1. Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore  
  2. National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
  3. Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
  4. Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan
  5. Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga
Gujrat
  1. BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
  2. M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar
Haryana
  1. BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
  2. Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak
Himachal Pradesh
  1. Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
  2. Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda
Jammu And Kashmir
  1. Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar  
  2. Government Medical College, Jammu
  3. Government Medical College, Srinagar
Jharkhand
  1. MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
Meghalaya
  1. NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong
Manipur 
  1. J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur
  2. Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
Odisha
  1. Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar   
Assam
  1. Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
  2. Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
  3. Silchar Medical College, Silchar
  4. Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat
Andra Pradesh
  1. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
  2. Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
  3. GMC, Anantapur
  4. Sidhartha Medical College, Vijayawada
  5. Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada
Chhattisgarh
  1. All India Institute  Medical Sciences, Raipur
Chandigarh
  1. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh   
Bihar
  1. Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna   
Punjab
  1. Government Medical College, Patiala
  2. Government Medical College, Amritsar
Puducherry
  1. Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Andaman and Nicobar
  1. Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar
Telangana
  1. Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
  2. Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
Tripura
  1. Government Medical College, Agartala

First Published:
