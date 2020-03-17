Coronavirus Testing Centers: List Of All The 62 COVID-19 Test Centers In India

The global pandemic outbreak of Novel Coronavirus has left the world in a state of panic. This particular virus has affected thousands of people all over the world leaving many industries, schools and even share markets facing losses. There is no cure for the disease yet and research is still under process for the same. The Ministry Of Health India has stated that the number of affected cases have increased 137. If you're searching for 'coronavirus testing lab near me', read more to know about the coronavirus testing centres set up by the government.

Coronavirus testing centres in India

The government has set up around 62 test facilities all over the States and Union Territories of India. It has been initiated as a number of people have been asking where to get tested for coronavirus. It is important to keep in mind that one cannot directly send their sample to the coronavirus testing centres. Some medically trained professionals are allowed to take the test swabs and transport them to various facilities, where the coronavirus screening test is taken place. Here is the list of all the COVID-19 test centres in India.

State/Union Territory Coronavirus Test Center in the State Delhi All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS) National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Maharashtra Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai Rajasthan Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar SP Med. College, Bikaner RNT Medical College, Udaipur Tamil Nadu King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai Government Medical College, Theni Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli Govt. Medical college, Thiruvaru Uttar Pradesh King's George Medical University, Lucknow Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Uttarakhand Government Medical College, Haldwani Kerala National Institute of Virology Field Unit Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode Govt. Medical College, Thrissur West Bengal National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata IPGMER, Kolkata Madhya Pradesh All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur Karnataka Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga Gujrat BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar Haryana BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak Himachal Pradesh Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda Jammu And Kashmir Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar Government Medical College, Jammu Government Medical College, Srinagar Jharkhand MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur Meghalaya NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong Manipur J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal Odisha Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar Assam Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh Silchar Medical College, Silchar Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat Andra Pradesh Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam GMC, Anantapur Sidhartha Medical College, Vijayawada Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada Chhattisgarh All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur Chandigarh Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Bihar Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna Punjab Government Medical College, Patiala Government Medical College, Amritsar Puducherry Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry Andaman and Nicobar Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Telangana Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad Tripura Government Medical College, Agartala

