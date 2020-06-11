MEA Reiterates Opposition To Nepal's Map; Highlights Help Extended During COVID-19 Crisis

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, June 11, stressed that it had communicated the country's strong opposition to Nepal over altering its map. Addressing a press briefing, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that India's bilateral relations with Nepal had increased in the recent years. Maintaining that India has been providing assistance to Nepal amid the COVID-19 crisis, he said that the supply of essentials had continued. Moreover, he reminded that the Centre had repatriated Nepalese citizens from India during this period.

Anurag Srivastava remarked, "We have made opposition clear on Nepal issue. Our relations and bilateral relations with Nepal has increased in the recent years. India has been reaching out to friendly nations including Nepal. We are providing assistance to Nepal amid this virus pandemic. We have ensured that this supply dont stop. We have also repatriated Nepalese from India."

Nepal incorporates Indian territories in the new map

On May 18, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli chaired a Cabinet meeting in which the new map of the country featuring the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura was approved. As per reports, Nepal's new map has been drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government and other relevant documents. Addressing the Parliament on May 19, the Nepal PM claimed that India had made the aforesaid territories "disputed" by stationing its Army there. He vowed to reclaim these territories from India through diplomatic efforts.

Reacting to Nepal incorporating parts of Indian territory in its official map on May 20, the Ministry of External Affairs slammed this "unilateral act". Maintaining that this move was not based on historical facts and evidence, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava observed that this was contrary to the understanding between the two countries to resolve boundary disputes through dialogue.

House of Representatives endorses the proposal

In a massive development on Tuesday, lawmakers across party lines in the House of Representatives endorsed a proposal for considering a Constitutional Amendment Bill to validate Nepal's new map. Thereafter, the members were given 72 hours to suggest amendments after which the final voting will take place. The constitutional amendment shall have to be approved by 2/3rd majority in both Houses of Nepal's Parliament. However, it is expected to be smooth sailing for the KP Sharma Oli-led government as the main opposition party Nepali Congress has also backed the new map.

