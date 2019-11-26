From Real To Reel: List Of Films Based On 26/11 Terror Attacks

There has been a rise in the number of films that are based on true events. These films not only portray the event but also make the audience aware of what actually happened during the event. The 26/11 terror attacks that took place in the year 2008, nearly 11 years from now, has left an impression on the minds of people. Many films have been released over the years that have delved in the details of the attack while trying to find out what happened on the dreaded day. Here are some of the movies that are based on different angles of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Hotel Mumbai (2018)

The latest film on the 26/11 attacks is the Dev Patel starrer Hotel Mumbai. The movie is based on how the staff of the Taj Hotel risked their lives to keep everyone safe and the lengths the people went to, to save their family and their loved ones. The movie is directed by Anthony Maras and written by John Collee, Anthony Maras. The film stars Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Amandeep Singh, and Suhail Nayyar amongst others.

One Less God (2017)

One Less God is based on true events that took place during the 26/11 terror attacks. The movie deals with a group of international travellers who struggle to survive when their luxurious hotel is besieged by terrorists. The movie is directed by Lliam Worthington and is written by Lliam Worthington and Nelson Lau. The movie stars Joseph Mahler Taylor, Sukhraj Deepak,

Mihika Rao and Kabir Singh amongst others.

Phantom (2015)

Phantom is a typical Indian commercial film that is set during the attacks of 26/11. The movie is based on the life of a disgraced soldier who tries to restore his honour by carrying out a series of assignations. The screenplay of the movie is an adaptation from the book ‘Mumbai Avengers’ written by author Hussain Zaidi. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and written by Parveez Sheikh, Kausar Munir and Kabir Khan. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty and Rajesh Tailang amongst others.

The Attacks of 26/11 (2013)

The Attacks of 26/11 is based on the real story of ten terrorists who sail to Mumbai to create havoc for the next 72 hours. The movie is directed by Ram Gopal Varma and written by Prashant Pandey and Rommel Rodrigues. The movie stars Nana Patekar, Atul Kulkarni, Ganesh Yadav, and Sadh Orhan amongst others.

Shahid (2012)

Shahid is based on the life of Shahid Azmi, a lawyer and a Human Rights activist who had an extraordinary commitment to justice. He takes up cases of people booked under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) and goes on to defend Faheem Ansari who is accused of the 26/11 attacks. The movie is directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Sameer Gautam Singh and Hansal Mehta. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Baljinder Kaur and Kay Kay Menon amongst others.

