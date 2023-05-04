Weather Forecast For Next 5 Days: Heavy Rainfall In NE, Cyclone Mocha Over Bay Of Bengal

With many parts of India surprisingly experiencing rains in the month of May, the Indian Meteorology Department has forecasted high to light rainfall, and thunderstorms for serval parts of the country for the next 5 days (April 4-8). It has also stated that cyclonic circulation is likely to develop in the region of the Bay of Bengal around May 6.

IMD's weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's report on May 3, light to moderate fairly widespread thunderstorms/ lightning/ gusty winds (wind speed 30-40 kmph) are very likely over Northwest India on May 4. A fresh spell of rainfall is likely to commence over the region from 05th May with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan region and isolated to scattered rainfall over plains of northwest India for subsequent 2-3 days.

The weather forecasting has predicted light Isolated/Scattered rainfall with thunderstorms/ lightning/ gusty winds is very likely over the Central and Northeast east regions during the next 5 and 3 days respectively. It has predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh during May 4-5 and over Assam and Meghalaya on May 4.

For the Southern part of the country, IMD has forecasted light Isolated/Scattered rainfall with thunderstorms/ lightning/ gusty winds very likely over the region during the next 5 days.

Regarding the rise in maximum temperature, the weather forecasting agency stated that there will be a rise of 2-5 degree Celsius in maximum temperatures in the next 5 days. However, it has not issued any heatwave warning stating that no heatwave conditions over most parts of India during the next 5 days.

Cyclonic activity over Bay of Bengal

The Meteorology department has predicted Cyclone Mocha--the first cyclone of the year, over the southeast Bay of Bengal this week. A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6, according to the agency.

"Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around 7th May. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on 8th May. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal," the agency said on Wednesday.

IMD has issued an advisory stating that fishermen, small ships and boats, and trawlers do not venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining area from May 7 onwards.