'We're Going To The President Today': Maj Gen GD Bakshi, Veterans & Citizens Back Arnab

Appalled over the treatment meted out to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Maj Gen GD Bakshi announced that a group of Army veterans and citizens would be meeting President Kovind to apprise him of the matter.

#IndiaWithArnab | We are going to the President today - some former Soldiers and some Citizens; we are appalled: Maj Gen @GeneralBakshi; Support Arnab by signing the petition at https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl; tweet with the hashtag and watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/fsKIonkERv — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

After remaining in judicial custody for four days, Arnab Goswami was taken on Sunday from the quarantine centre in Alibag to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

"My life is under threat. My life is under threat. Not being allowed to speak to lawyers. They assaulted me this morning. Woke me up at 6am, said I can't speak to my lawyers. Please tell people of India my life is under threat": ARNAB GOSWAMI #LIVE https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/45DZ9KNaUm — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

Arnab Goswami was moved from the quarantine centre in a police van with black screens on its windows to prevent him from being seen, though he did manage to communicate with the Republic mics at signals, his revelations shocking the nation.

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday.

Veterans support Arnab Goswami

Roaring in support of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Indian Army Veterans had reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar right on Wednesday protesting against the shocking arrest of Arnab Goswami.

"Arnab, Fight! The veterans of India are with you, my boy! You are the son of a lion. Do not be scared. Do you think we will let this incident pass away easily? They have provoked! They have provoked the people! They have provoked an Army Officer's son," said Major General GD Bakshi.

"I donned the uniform so that we can protect democracy and the rule of the land. They want to stop the freedom of press? They are not above criticism. This Independence was not handed to you, people like us fought for it. Do you need 70 people to arrest a single journalist who just has a pen in his pocket? You need an AK47? Today they have attacked an officer's son; earlier they had attacked a woman; Who are they to put a leash on press?

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab, Fight! The veterans of India are with you, my boy!: Major General @GeneralBakshi with fellow veterans of the Indian Armed Forces at Jantar Mantar #LIVE here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/kCWCAb66Zz — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Arnab Goswami's shocking arrest

On Wednesday at 7:45 AM, the police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out, arresting him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son, even refusing to let him wear his shoes. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

Mumbai police then handed him over to Raigad police, which took him to Alibag Police Station, where his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being manhandled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. After a 5-hour long remand hearing, however, the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected granting custody to the Raigad police and Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

