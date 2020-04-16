WB CM Mamata Banerjee Issues '7 Days Work, 7 Days Off' Directive For Covid Health Workers

In a surprising development in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, the West Bengal government has announced that it will give seven days leave to doctors, nurses and health workers after working for a week, in order to give proper rest to these personnel who are at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 disease.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to prepare a mechanism for implementing the new system in consultation with the health ministry.

"The doctors, nurses and other health workers are not getting any rest. So from now on, they will get a week's rest after working for a week. The Chief Secretary has been asked to implement the new system in consultation with the Health Ministry," Banerjee told media.

Banerjee also directed the police top brass to take the initiative to reduce the working hours of police personnel. Meanwhile, around 46 doctors, nurses and health workers of two state-run hospitals were quarantined after they came in contact with two patients who tested positive for coronavirus after their death.

The Chief Secretary has now announced multiple hotspot locations in the state. All local markets and roads in these areas will be completely shut down for 14 days. These hotspots have a high rate of infection and are considered danger zones. A report from the state government official revealed that the hotspots are Alipore, Bhawanipore, Mudiali, Burrabazar, Nayabad, Dumdum, Salt Lake, Ultadanga and Belghoria. These hotspots will be completely locked down to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. People will not be allowed to exit their homes either. According to the chief secretary of West Bengal, there will be stricter protocols imposed in these areas. However, he also mentioned that the administration will arrange all basic necessities such as food, water, and even medical support.

West Bengal has reported a total of 213 cases so far, of which seven have succumbed to the infection while 37 have been cured and discharged. The state has seven government and six private testing laboratories for testing COVID-19 cases.