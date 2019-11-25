West Bengal BJP President Accuses TMC Of Involving 'goons' In Its Party

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday, November 25, slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and accused them of involving all the "goons" in the party. He said, "The CPM had started violence in the state. It has reached an extreme level now. TMC has involved all the 'goons' in its party. They are also ruling the police. No candidates are safe."

Speaking about the attack on the BJP leader on Monday, Ghosh further said, "The way the BJP leader was attacked, it was an attempt to murder. We have complained to the EC. This proves that TMC has lost. I don't think they will succeed in pressurizing people. All the people are with BJP."

GVL Narasimha Rao's comment

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Monday took to Twitter and urged the ECI to "order the immediate arrest of the TMC goons." He further questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's absence.

Our candidate in bypoll to Karimpur assembly Joy Prakash Majumdar was beaten, kicked around by TMC goons today exemplifying lawlessness in West Bengal. Where is the ममता @MamataOfficial Ji? This is क्रूरता cruelty of worst kind. We urge ECI to order immediate arrest of TMC goons. https://t.co/tUCjedup8i — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) November 25, 2019

BJP leader allegedly assaulted by TMC workers

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Karimpur constituency in West Bengal - Jay Prakash Majumdar - was assaulted allegedly by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Monday, November 25. Majumdar was slapped, kicked, and punched while voting was on in the constituency during assembly bypolls. The incident happened outside the Ghiyaghat Islampur Primary school booth under Pipulkhola police station of Nadia district. According to reports, the BJP leader went to the spot after he heard rumours that a feast was being prepared around ten metres away from the polling booth in the constituency for the polling officials. However, the officials have denied knowing about any such feast. Majumdar, while he was standing on the street, his attackers surrounded him and started their assault. Ensuingly, the central force personnel rushed to rescue the candidate.

West Bengal by-polls

The voting for the West Bengal by-elections for the vacant Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur, Kharagpur Sadar in West Midnapore and Karimpur assembly seats began on Monday morning. According to the Election Commission, the counting of the votes will take place on November 28. The by-polls will be a litmus test for the TMC and the BJP, ahead of 2021 state elections. Currently, the constituencies of Kharagpur Sadar in West Midnapore district, Karimpur in Nadia and Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur are held by the BJP, TMC and the Congress. Karimpur's seat fell vacant after sitting TMC MLA Mahua Moitra won the parliamentary polls from Krishnnanagar Lok Sabha seat.

