West Bengal: DYFI, SFI Thrash Kolkata Police Officials Over Death Of Left Activist

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists on Monday clashed with the Kolkata Police officials over the death of fellow activist Moidul Islam, demanding action against the officers who were involved in the lathi-charge on the deceased.

According to the Left Front, Moidul Islam was part of the march to the "Nabanna Abhijan" rally called by the Left and the Congress on February 11 in the state. The body has alleged that Moidul was injured in police lathi-charge after which he was rushed to a hospital in central Kolkata. Moidul’s condition continued to deteriorate on Sunday and he ultimately succumbed earlier today.

As per Republic Bangla's Anirban, the police personnel allegedly denied rights of Moidul's last remains to his family members invoking a strong reaction from the Left cadres namely the DYFI and the SFI. The two organizations had decided to take out a procession with Moidul's remains in the city. This permission was allegedly denied by the Kolkata Police.

Following this, the DYFI and SFI activists have taken to the streets, taking law and order into their own hands. Shortly after, a scuffle broke out between the police and the DYFI during which policemen were thrashed by the party activists.

Read: After Attack On BJP's Babu Master, 2 Arrested By West Bengal Police In North 24 Parganas

Read: West Bengal: BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar's Car Attacked; Leader Suspects TMC Conspiracy

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has dismissed the furore surrounding the death of the Left activist, saying that she was ready to provide money and a job to the deceased's family after the post mortem. "Any death is painful. I have had a conversation with them (family) and said that the death is painful, After the Post Mortem report, I am ready to provide a job and money to their family," she said.

The Left had also called for a 12-hour bandh across the state on February 13, against the Kolkata Police's strong crackdown on their "Nabanna Abhijan" rally.

Read: COVID-19 In West Bengal: Single Death Due To Virus Reported Saturday

Read: Congress' Claim That Amit Shah Sat On Tagore's Seat Debunked; R.Bangla Accesses Truth