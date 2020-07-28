West Bengal Extends Bi-weekly Lockdown Till August 31; Relaxations On Raksha Bandhan, Eid

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that, as per the bi-weekly lockdown adopted, will be extended in the state till August 31. The TMC supremo informed that the bi-weekly lockdown will be in effect on the following dates: August 2, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 23, 24, and 30. Apart from this, she added that till August 31 a complete lockdown will be observed on Sundays. Banerjee highlighted that in view of Raksha Bandhan and Bakri Eid, there will be a complete relaxation across the state.

Lockdown (2 days in the week) in the state extended till 31st August: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/MRKpPjcHZ6 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

The aforementioned lockdown is in addition to the broad-based lockdown in containment zones. The total tally of Coronavirus cases in the state has reached 19502 while 39917 have recovered from the infection. The state has also witnessed 1411 deaths due to COVID-19. Mamata Banerjee also advocated for toned down Independence Day celebrations in the state.

READ | Train Cancelled Due To Lockdown In Bengal

Guidelines for bi-weekly lockdown

During the lockdown on the aforesaid days all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport and all activities not covered under exceptions as below shall remain closed:

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: West Bengal Extends Lockdown; Cases In India Cross 14 Lakh

Health services including the movement of health personnel/patients by public and private transport

Medicine shops and pharmacies

Law and order, courts, correctional services, fire, and emergency services

Electricity, water and conservancy services

Continuous process industries and Industries with in-house workers

Agriculture operations; Tea Garden operations in the field

Intrastate and interstate movement of goods

E-Commerce; Capital and debt market services as notified by SEBI

The order reiterated strict adherence to norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health and hygiene protocol by citizens. It further states that the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am except for the above mentioned essential and emergency activities.

READ | 11 Die In Lightning Strikes In West Bengal