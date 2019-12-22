West Bengal Governor Blames 'non-state Actors' For Cancellation Of Scheduled Programmes

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that several of his scheduled programmes had been cancelled just like the Jadavpur University convocation ceremony. Pinning the blame on “arm-twisting” by “non-state actors”, he also questioned the silence of the civil society on this issue. Moreover, he revealed that all communications of the Vice-Chancellors of the respective universities had to be routed through the secretary of the department. Casting aspersions over the rationale of this move, he termed this as “ex-facie unconstitutional".

Apart from Univ programme concellation- last month dozen other programs were cancelled due to atrocious arm twisting by non state actors backed by administration. I had felt their pain when in fear they so informed me. Am sure vibrant civil society...! Their silence so far !! — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 22, 2019

Under new mechanism all communications of VCs to Chancellor have to be routed through Secretary of Department. Difficult to figure our its rationale. Free fearless access to Chancellor compromised.This is ex facie unconstitutional. Time for all to take a call of convenience ! — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 22, 2019

Jadavpur University convocation ceremony deferred

Governor Dhankhar’s tweets come in the wake of the Jadavpur University postponing its convocation ceremony scheduled for December 24. Being the Chancellor of the University, Dhankhar’s presence was confirmed at the event. After he put his signature on the honoris causa scrolls to be awarded to Sankha Ghosh, Salman Haidar, CR Rao, and Sanghamitra Bandopadhyay, the University Executive Council decided to defer the convocation in an urgent meeting on Saturday. Reportedly, the varsity took this call to avoid any untoward incident as the Arts Faculty Students’ Union had announced a boycott of the event owing to Dhankhar’s presence. In the last few weeks, both the Governor as well as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have clashed over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

